Podcaster Reflects On Shared Vision Of Meghan Markle's Newly Released Podcast

Podcast founded by Alysha M. Campbell

Alysha M. Campbell, host of“Confessions of a Founder,” invites conversation with Archewell to benefit the less fortunate, congratulates The Duchess of Sussex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of Meghan Markle's podcast debut, Alysha M. Campbell, host of“Confessions of a Founder with Alysha M. Campbell,” reflects on her experience leading up to Markle's April launch.While managing an onslaught of media and public outreach at the news that The Duchess of Sussex announced a new podcast that was eerily similar to hers, Alysha shared her thoughts on camera, and released a statement.Read full statement below.Watch on Instagram HERE .FULL STATEMENT -----------------“After planning throughout all of 2023, I launched my podcast, "Confessions of a Founder with Alysha M. Campbell" in March of 2024.Recently, I was surprised to receive multiple outreaches from women in the entrepreneurship space, female founders, and international media, about The Duchess of Sussex's upcoming podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan," in partnership with Lemonada Media.I read the backlash about her project and the similarity to mine. It was constant and fierce.I felt conflicted. Then, I took a moment to pause.My ethos kicked in.What if, instead of backlash, I offered community?Afterall, this is one of the missions of my beloved "Confessions of a Founder with Alysha Campbell," where I offer inspiration, insights and tips to..."make those entrepreneurial dreams a reality."Similarly, Megan's aim is to have "candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities."Meghan Markle is creating a new chapter for herself. The toll is surely unimaginable.In my own life and in my own way, I have done the same. I now guide others along their paths as entrepreneurs, being a founder, myself.So, instead of ridicule, I offer community and opportunity. Instead of mounting a team of experts to close ranks around me and my podcast, I'd like to first lead with openness, learning and understanding. There is alignment with our missions and visions for the world.Interestingly enough, for months, I've held an email in my drafts folder intended for The Archewell Foundation (created by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex,) to explore mutual support of my emerging nonprofit. Perhaps this is what manifestation looks like.I do know this is what sisterhood and compassion-led business looks like.I welcome a sit down with The Duchess of Sussex and her production team, brand team and Archewell leads to unpack how I can support her expansion - and especially how we can make a unified impact in the work we do for similar audiences.Afterall, making dreams a reality is what we do. We have more in common than not - so let's do more, together.”-Alysha M. CampbellHost, Confessions of a Founder | Founder, CultureShift HR-----------------And on the day of Meghan's April launch, Campbell shared via Instagram:Sending a big congrats to Meghan Markle @meghan on the launch of her new podcast. 🎙️As a fellow host who's built a space for unfiltered, behind-the-scenes stories of leadership and entrepreneurship, I know what it takes to show up and use your voice with purpose.There's always room for more women telling the truth, asking bold questions, and reshaping the narrative.Wishing her nothing but clarity, confidence, and meaningful impact. 💜----------------------------------Alysha is available for interviews.Topics include: navigating David & Goliath in business, the highs and lows of a female founder, how to overcome challenges as an entrepreneur, the effects of grace and community-led leadership.###ABOUT CONFESSIONS OF A FOUNDER WITH ALYSHA M. CAMPBELLAlysha M. Campbell, Founder & CEO of CultureShift HR, the premier HR consulting firm, shares the highs and lows of her journey from sitting at the side of the desk to becoming a six-figure success! Every week, listeners will discover valuable insights, gain support, and learn tips for navigating entrepreneurship, while feeling empowered and inspired - all born from Alysha's own personal triumphs and challenges. The goal is for the audience to journey in community to entrepreneurship success.

