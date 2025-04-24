EUCAST Global's Portable Network Technology Revolutionizes Emergency Response

Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global

EUCAST 5G Network in a Box - Backpack

EUCAST's revolutionary Network in a Box (NIB) technology

Portable“Network-in-a-Box” Technology Ensures First Responders Stay Connected When Traditional Infrastructure Fails

- Chris MedinaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As natural and man-made disasters increase in frequency and severity, one constant remains: when traditional networks fail, lives hang in the balance. EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading innovator in mobile network technology, is answering the call with its cutting-edge 5G (LTE) and 5G Network-in-a-Box (NIB) solution to provide first responders, disaster agencies like FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and even volunteers with a highly available, rapidly deployable communications lifeline when it matters most.From mudslides in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon to hurricanes in Florida and wildfires in Los Angeles, the Carolinas, and Hawaii, recent emergencies have laid bare the fragility of existing public cellular infrastructure. When disaster strikes, fiber lines snap, cell towers topple, and responders are often left in digital darkness."In emergencies, communication is not a luxury, it's a lifeline," said Chris Medina, a Board Member of EUCAST Global. "We developed our NIB systems with the toughest conditions in mind. Our goal is simply to keep emergency teams connected no matter the challenges in the environment.""This is not a tactical radio device for an individual, but a full portable LTE/5G system for connecting multiple NIBs, command posts and establishing emergency networks. EUCAST's success in the market is keeping emergency teams connected, no matter the challenges in the environment.” says Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global.EUCAST's NIB is a compact, all-in-one wireless network system that can be deployed anywhere. It requires no reliance on existing infrastructure and is available with proprietary CBRS and/or 5G network cores.Originally developed for the Korean military and public safety organizations, the NIB backpack is military-grade, field-tested, and designed for extreme durability in the most desolate of environments. It provides secure voice, video, and data communications to registered users over a private 4G/5G core network. The NIB can be deployed in a range of industries and emergency scenarios, including:●Fire and rescue operations●Police and tactical response units●Rail, maritime, and military communications●Natural disaster recovery effortsThe system's versatility includes drone-mounted NIB units for aerial coverage, vehicle-mounted NIB“zombie mobile” for mobile command posts, and marine variants for offshore coordination. Each unit features rechargeable batteries and multiple backhaul options-satellite, MANET (mobile ad hoc network), ethernet, and fiber ports - providing 'built-in' backhaul connectivity and expanded coverage.The NIB system's end-to-end design includes the network management software, application server, core network, Radios (RANs), antennas, GPS, and power source all in a single light weight design.“Emergencies don't wait for infrastructure to recover,” added Medina“EUCAST NIBs are built to move with the mission-whether on the ground, in the air, or at sea.”In addition to its emergency response capabilities, EUCAST's LTE and 5G solutions offer a timely US based alternative to the ongoing“rip and replace” initiatives aimed at removing untrusted telecommunications equipment from U.S. networks; particularly gear sourced from Chinese manufacturers. Unlike many alternatives, EUCAST's NIB systems are developed and operated independently of Chinese technology, with all hardware and software controlled in-house. This makes EUCAST a secure, reliable option for government agencies and public safety networks seeking to replace legacy systems without compromising on performance, resilience, or national security.As the digital divide persists and legacy infrastructure struggles to keep up with evolving challenges, EUCAST's vision is clear: empower those who run toward danger with technology to stay connected and save lives.About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit .For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.