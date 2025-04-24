Navy SEAL Talks Tactical Excellence, Human Leadership On 10-8 Studios 'CLEST' Podcast

Barrett Strategic Leadership Group

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After 21 years as a US Navy SEAL, leading mission-focused combat deployments on several continents, Command Master Chief (ret.) Stephen“Scuba” Barrett has a lot of stories-and only some he can tell. But tell he did, to the hosts of 10-8 Studios, from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST ).

Stephen's journey began as a fresh-faced 17-year-old enlistee in the regular Navy, already obsessed with becoming an elite Navy SEAL by his junior year in high school, he admits. He describes how, at each stage of its infamously-grueling Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL School (BUDs), he told himself,“Well if I don't make it the next stage, I can say I made it this far,” and then moved along, surprising himself with the grit and determination he mustered to complete the 24-week trials, which have an attrition rate of about 70%.“It wasn't until third phase where I thought 'this actually might happen.'”

Barrett, the CEO of the Barrett Strategic Leadership Group based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, mused on what it means to earn and wear the revered and coveted SEAL Trident, in a conversation with CLEST Director Chris Chapmond, Director of Leadership for the Department of Public Safety, Chris Clen Ph.D, Deputy Director Kelvin Sergeant, and Deputy Director Jason Lawrence:“It was always special to me that I became a SEAL and I got to wear the Trident.”“Scuba” also described how going from a new, junior member of“the Teams” to a rare leadership position hinges on hard training a dedication to excellence, a 'never quit” attitude, and above all, mutual trust among these storied warriors. Stephen, who was a leader of three SEAL teams, attained the highest enlisted rank and leadership position of Command Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) in his 21+ year career, with multiple combat deployments.

Barrett, who teaches classes in leadership and decision-making at Black River Technical College's (BRTC ) Paragould and Pocahantas, Arkansas campuses as well as to employee groups at clients including Arcosa Marine, Peco Foods, St. Bernard's Healthcare, and Veracity Electric, notes:

"If you're in a leadership position, and you don't know why you believe what you believe, you're going to be incomplete...you have to discover the origins of your leadership style."

This 10-8 Podcast is available on Spotify , the 10-8 Studios page, and on the BSLG LinkedIn Page, .

About Barrett Strategic Leadership Group (BSLG)

Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, BSLG's mission is to help adults unlock their potential for personal and professional advancement, with a positive, real-world impact based on strong leadership, informed decision-making, and a dedication to excellence, discipline, and trust. The Group, founded by a retired US Navy SEAL, supports entrepreneurs, leaders, and work teams across a diverse set of industries and organizations including education, healthcare, energy, financial services, manufacturing, security, and law enforcement. For more information, visit .

