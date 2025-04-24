Daon Partners With Callminer To Amplify Conversation Intelligence ROI

- Scott Kendrick, SVP of Strategy, CallMiner

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust Company, today announced a strategic partnership with CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence for customer experience (CX). This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, delivering comprehensive solutions for contact centers and combining advanced identity verification with AI-powered conversation analytics.

The partnership gives Daon additional exposure to CallMiner's ecosystem, providing industry-leading biometric identity verification and authentication alongside innovative AI-powered deepfake and liveness detection capabilities. Daon's solutions streamline identification processes, eliminating friction while ensuring security. This robust protection extends to active fraud prevention, as real-time voice analysis and biometric identifiers flag fraudulent calls, stopping deepfakes and safeguarding sensitive interactions. This integration optimizes CallMiner's AI-powered conversation intelligence capabilities by adding fraud protection at both authentication and conversation levels. With Daon's technology in the CallMiner platform, contact centers can prevent fraud while improving agent guidance, operational efficiency, and CX.

"At Daon, we believe that identity authentication should not be a barrier but a seamless, integrated component of secure and personalized customer interactions," said Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. "By teaming up with CallMiner, we're combining our cutting-edge authentication and fraud prevention technology with CallMiner's AI-driven insights. Together, we empower businesses to strengthen security, reduce friction, and maximize trust at every stage of the customer journey."

CallMiner's conversation intelligence platform captures and analyzes 100% of customer interactions across all channels, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, including generative and agentic AI, CallMiner empowers organizations to uncover patterns, identify trends, and gain a deep understanding of customer sentiment, behavior, and needs – ultimately improving business decisions and customer outcomes. Daon complements this with its multi-layered security approach that authenticates customers seamlessly while detecting sophisticated fraud attempts.

Contact centers implementing this joint solution can expect significant operational benefits, including reduced average handle time through streamlined authentication, decreased fraud losses through real-time threat detection, improved compliance adherence, and enhanced customer satisfaction through frictionless interactions. The partnership allows organizations to transform their contact centers from cost centers into strategic assets that drive business growth and customer loyalty. In today's digital-first environment, where contact centers handle increasingly complex interactions and face sophisticated fraud attempts, this collaboration addresses critical security and operational challenges.

"Daon's identity authentication and fraud prevention solutions represent the best in the industry, helping to expand the value of the CallMiner platform," said Scott Kendrick, SVP of Strategy, CallMiner. "Together, we're enabling organizations to get the most out of their conversation intelligence investments, driving meaningful results in the contact center and enterprise-wide."

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity verification and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon's technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered platforms, available for on-premise or SaaS deployment. Leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries choose Daon to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence to improve customer experience (CX). CallMiner delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, combining deep domain expertise with cutting edge AI technology and machine learning. By uncovering better intelligence, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive better experiences, ultimately leading to business improvement, growth and transformational change. CallMiner is trusted by the world's leading organizations across all major verticals including technology, media and telecom (TMT), retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

