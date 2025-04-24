Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Dr. James N. Phillips Jr., President and Co-Founder of RVGM

The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Announces New Partnership with Remember Veteran Grave Markers to Honor and Support Veterans

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC ) proudly welcomes Remember Veteran Grave Markers Inc. (RVGM) as its newest partner within the Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership strengthens NVBDC's commitment to honoring Veterans by supporting RVGM's mission to preserve, honor, and remember those who have served our country.Founded by LT James N. Phillips Jr., a retired Navy Supply Corps Officer and USAF Veteran, Remember Veteran Grave Markers is dedicated to restoring and maintaining government-furnished Veteran headstones and grave markers across 54+ private and municipal cemeteries in Lucas County, Ohio. Through hands-on restoration efforts, community engagement, and advocacy, RVGM educates the public on the importance of remembering and respecting those who have sacrificed for the nation."This partnership with NVBDC amplifies our mission and helps us reach more people who share our commitment to honoring Veterans," said James N. Phillips Jr., President and Co-Founder of RVGM. "We don't just clean graves-we inspire communities to recognize and respect the service of those who came before us."As part of this collaboration, NVBDC will work with RVGM to raise awareness about its restoration efforts, connect Veteran entrepreneurs with opportunities to support the initiative, and highlight the importance of preserving the history of Veterans buried in local cemeteries.In 2025, RVGM will focus its efforts on commemorating the 160th anniversary of the end of the Civil War by preserving historic government-furnished headstones in Lucas County. The organization also encourages others across the country to adopt similar initiatives, offering guidance and methods for those who wish to start their own local chapters.For more information on Remember Veteran Grave Markers Inc., visit facebook/groups/rvgminc or youtube/@RVGMInc.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./nvbdc-news/the-national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-announces-new-partnership-with-remember-veteran-grave-markers-to-honor-and-support-veterans/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

