EY US Unveils Dr. Martin Gross Of Gross-Wen Technologies As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Heartland Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

- Dr. Martin GrossMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Heartland Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.An independent panel of judges selected Dr. Martin Gross among 30 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and lasting impact in building long-term value.“Being recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Yearfinalist is a tremendous honor, and a testament to the transformative potential of our Revolving Algal Biofilm (RAB) technology. This award celebrates the dedication of the entire Gross-Wen Technologies team and our shared vision: to revolutionize wastewater treatment and forge a more sustainable future,” said Dr. Martin Gross, CEO and founder of Gross-Wen Technologies.“With the RAB system, we're not just improving water quality; we're unlocking the power of algae to create a circular economy and mitigate climate change. This recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and make a lasting, positive impact on the world.”Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), headquartered in Slater, Iowa, is a pioneering force in sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. GWT has developed and commercialized the patented Revolving Algal Biofilm (RAB) system, an innovative technology that utilizes algae to efficiently and cost-effectively remove nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, from wastewater.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 19, during a special celebration in Minneapolis and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.Sponsors:Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In the Heartland, sponsors also include Twin Cities Business, Padilla, and Brillect.About Entrepreneur Of The Year:Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November, where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy.About EY:EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.###

