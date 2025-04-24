United States (USA) Control Valve Market Worth $2.30 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Control Valve market is projected to grow from USD 1.75 billion in 2024 to USD 2.30 billion by 2029, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM." The US market is fueled by its strong industrial base, particularly in oil and gas and energy. Rising shale oil discoveries and increasing rig counts are driving demand in the oil and gas sector, while modernization of aging water infrastructure and the reshoring of chemical manufacturing, supported by low energy costs, further accelerate market expansion.

Actuator Component to hold a significant market share in the year 2023.

The actuator component is expected to hold a significant share of the US control valve market, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and smart control systems across industries. Actuators play a critical role in ensuring precise valve operation, enhancing process efficiency, and improving safety in sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power generation. The growing shift toward electric and pneumatic actuators, due to their energy efficiency and advanced control capabilities, is further fueling demand. Additionally, the integration of IoT-enabled actuators for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance is gaining traction, supporting market growth. As industries prioritize automation and reliability, actuators remain a vital component, contributing to the overall expansion of the control valve market.

Rotary Valve segment to hold the largest market share in the year 2023.

The rotary valve segment is set to dominate the US control valve market due to its widespread adoption in industries requiring efficient flow control and durability. The oil & gas sector, a major consumer, is driving demand as exploration, production, and pipeline expansions continue. Rotary valves are preferred for their ability to handle varying pressure conditions with minimal leakage, making them ideal for critical applications. Additionally, advancements in valve automation and smart monitoring systems are increasing their usage in refineries and processing plants. Their cost-effectiveness, longer operational life, and adaptability to high-demand environments position them as the leading choice, ensuring they capture the largest market share in the control valve industry.

>6"-25" control valve to hold a significant market share in the year 2023.

The >6"-25" size segment is expected to hold a significant share of the US control valve market, driven by its extensive use in industries requiring high-capacity flow control. This size range is widely adopted in oil & gas, power generation, and water & wastewater industries, where large pipelines and processing units demand efficient regulation of fluid and gas flow. The expansion of pipeline infrastructure, refinery upgrades, and increasing investments in power plants are fueling demand for these mid-to-large-sized valves. Additionally, the growing focus on modernizing aging water infrastructure and expanding chemical processing plants is further driving market growth.

Oil & Gas segment to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The US control valve industry in the oil & gas industry is witnessing significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing shale oil discoveries and rising rig counts. Expanding pipeline infrastructure, growing investments in refinery modernization, and stricter safety regulations are further boosting demand for advanced control valves. The push for automation and digitalization in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations is enhancing efficiency and reliability, accelerating market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of smart control valves with IoT-enabled monitoring capabilities is improving operational performance and reducing downtime. With increasing energy demand and ongoing exploration activities, the need for high-performance control valves continues to surge, solidifying the oil & gas sector as the fastest-growing segment in the market.

Key players operating in the US Control Valve companies include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), SLB (US), Spirax Sarco Limited (US), Crane Company (US), and Others in the Control Valve market in the US.

