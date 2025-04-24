Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Training Device For Soccer Teams (PDK-594)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a soccer coach, and I wanted to create a smart training device to run training exercises," said an inventor, from Saint Paul, Minn., "so I invented THE SOCCER ROBOT. My design would also collect training data and provide immediate feedback for coaches and trainers to review."



The invention provides a robotic training device for soccer and related field sport applications. In doing so, it could improve the training session. It also offers extensive training data for analysis purposes. As a result, it could enhance performance for players. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for soccer teams, coaches, etc.



The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-594, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

