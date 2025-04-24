DSW Launches Largest North American Partnership With Imbox Protection, Bringing In-Store Shoe Care To Nearly 500 Locations

Using a water-based spray, the enclosed Imbox machine shields shoes from water, stains, dirt, mud and fading – all without the use of harsh chemicals. This touch-free, in-store service costs just $8.99 and provides up to eight weeks of invisible protection (or longer with light wear), helping your shoes stand up to everyday wear and giving customers peace of mind with every step.

"We're always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers, and Imbox does just that," said Laura Davis, President of DSW. "This partnership elevates the in-store experience by offering an easy, effective way to protect the shoes our customers love. It's innovation that meets them where they are-right at checkout-and reflects our commitment to enhancing customer value, supporting sustainability and investing in services that elevate every step."

"This rollout marks a powerful expansion of our presence in the North American retail landscape," said René Charles Marker, CEO and Founder of Imbox. "DSW understands how to connect innovation with everyday value, and together, we're helping redefine what post-purchase service looks like in footwear retail."

The Imbox Protection unit is approved by Underwriters Laboratories and its spray is AllergyCertified, making it safe for indoor use and aligned with growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible solutions. Imbox also holds global patents for its technology, underscoring its leadership in automated shoe care. A 2023 Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award honoree, the system integrates seamlessly into the DSW checkout process. Customers simply place their new shoes into the enclosed unit, and within a minute, leave the store with fully protected footwear. Imbox also received the 2024 Red Dot Design Award for its innovative, user-friendly design.

For busy parents, the benefit is clear. From muddy cleats to school sneakers, Imbox helps families get more wear from every pair, especially for kids who play hard.

This rollout marks Imbox's most extensive North American retail partnership to date. With the addition of this service, DSW strengthens its position as a one-stop destination for footwear shopping, care, repair and donation. With innovation, convenience and customer experience at its core, DSW continues to reshape what modern retail looks like-one step at a time.

Now available nationwide. Visit your nearest DSW store to try Imbox Protection and experience how easy it is to keep your shoes looking newer, longer.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, driven by a mission to be unapologetically shoe obsessed. Its portfolio includes sought-after brands such as Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, Kelly & Katie, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, and Crown Vintage. Through a robust omni-channel platform and more than 650 stores across DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino, Designer Brands delivers on-trend styles for every occasion. The company also supports private label development and global distribution through select wholesale partnerships. Committed to doing what's right, Designer Brands has donated over 11 million pairs of shoes to Soles4Souls since 2018. Learn more at .