JBM Exclusively Lists Estero Oaks In Fort Myers, FL

Product

Estero Oaks features a luxury amenity set, including a four-acre lake with jogging trail, resort-style pool, hot tub, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and package room. The grandiose clubhouse is comprised of a massive resident lounge, coffee station, and private office spaces. Attached garages, storage units, and reserved parking spaces are available for rent.

Units

The unit mix is comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,124 square feet – the largest average unit size among its competitive rent comp peers. Unit interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, contemporary pendant lighting, and LVT flooring in all living areas and select bedrooms. There is ample opportunity to implement a light value-add program, as well as instituting a bulk internet program to generate additional revenue.

Location

Eight outparcels surround the Property, including The Lock Up Self Storage, 7-Eleven, and Southwest Florida Proton cancer treatment facility. Construction on additional retail units is set to begin later this year.

Fort Myers ranks #1 for fastest growing places in the U.S.A. (U.S. News & World Report, 2024-2025). The Property has exceptional connectivity to Interstate-75 with proximate access to Alico Road, Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, and U.S. Highway 41. The Miromar Outlets are just over a mile away and Gulf Coast Town Center is just over two miles away. Florida Gulf Coast University is one mile from Estero Oaks (1,500 employees and 16K+ student enrollment). The affluent Estero submarket boasts an incredible $134K+ average household income within five miles of Estero Oaks.

About JBM®

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2024 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A . (four years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 172,000+ units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors