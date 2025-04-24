Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Showcases Expertise To Enhance Medically Integrated Oncology Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD , said, "We welcome this opportunity to join our clinical and industry colleagues and share top-tier knowledge that is advancing patient-centered cancer treatment throughout the entire care continuum." Dr. Gordan was appointed to NCODA's board of directors earlier this year and serves on the Forum's steering committee. Additionally, FCS Associate Director of Pharmacy Clinical Services Chris Elder, PharmD, BCOP is a chair of the Forum's planning committee.

Serving as moderators and presenters during collaborative workshops and discussions at the NCODA Spring Forum are:



Paul Chadwick , FCS Chief Value & Procurement Officer-NCODA's Non-Profit Partner Update and National Marrow Donor Recipient Story

Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN , FCS Vice President of Clinical Services-CPT Navigation: Enhancing Patient Experience and Oncology Outcomes Nicole Bentivegna, PharmD, BCOP, FCS Manager of Pharmacy Clinical Services-PQI in Actions: Practical Strategies to Transform Oncology Care

Rx To Go , FCS' specialty pharmacy that works exclusively within the statewide practice, provides an advanced level of personalized pharmacy services and educational support to ensure that patients use medications appropriately and achieve optimal clinical outcomes. Rx To Go provides timely dispensing and convenient home delivery of oral oncolytic medications, which comprise a growing percentage of the drugs used in cancer treatment today.

"Our teams are leading the way in medically integrated oncology pharmacy and redefining excellence in clinical support services," said Paul Chadwick. "Through collaborative integration, we are positively enhancing the patient experience and contributing to positive clinical outcomes."

NCODA (Network for Collaborative Oncology Development & Advancement), a global, medically integrated oncology non-profit organization with a membership of more than 12,000 healthcare practitioners is dedicated to improving patient-centered care in cancer treatment.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

