Barcelona's Top 10 Concerts Of Summer 2025 Announced

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barcelona's 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with world-famous artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals has curated the Top 10 Barcelona Concerts of Summer 2025-a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals' Best Concerts in Europe list, making Barcelona a premier destination for live music this year. (Please note: a couple of these concerts will technically happen before the start of summer, but they are close enough that we couldn't leave them out.)

Here's the list:

10. Weezer (9 July, Sala Razzmatazz 1)

9. Jason Mraz (15 September, Palau de la Musica Catalana - Complex)

8. Jennifer Lopez (15 July, Palau Sant Jordi)

7. Quevedo (8-9 September, Palau Sant Jordi)

6. Post Malone (12 September, Estadio Olimpic De Montjuic Lluis Companys)

5. BLACKPINK (9 August, Estadio Olimpic De Montjuic Lluis Companys)

4. Guns N'Roses (9 June, Estadio Olimpic De Montjuic Lluis Companys)

3. Rauw Alejandro (11-12 July, Palau Sant Jordi)

2. Imagine Dragons (1 July, Estadio Olimpic De Montjuic Lluis Companys)

1. Kendrick Lamar and SZA (30 July, Estadio Olimpic De Montjuic Lluis Companys)

Acts receiving honorable mention include:

Aitana, Carlos Santana, Marc Anthony, ADO, Rigoberta Bandini, and more.

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals' Barcelona Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, popular European music festivals , and sporting competitions around the city as well.

About EuropeTripDeals:

Europe Trip Deals ( ), established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web's most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

