Sanaya Irani Shares Adorable Moments With Bestie Drashti Dhami’S Daughter

'Miley Jab Hum Tum' fame Sanaya Irani took to social media to share heartwarming and adorable moments with her best friend Drashti Dhami's daughter, Leela.

The actress posted a series of pictures, capturing the special bond she shares with the little one, leaving fans in awe of the sweet connection between them. In the images, Sanaya is seen lovingly holding little Leela, in her arms and playfully spending quality time with the little one. Sharing the images, the actress wrote in the caption,“6 months of all thing love with this cutie Happy 6 months Leela @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj.”

On April 24, Drashti Dhami celebrated her daughter Leela's six-month birthday and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media. In a heartfelt post, the 'Madhubala' actress reflected on her journey of motherhood. She reminisced about the nine months she spent carrying Leela and how her daughter has since become an endless source of happiness and meaning in her life.

For the caption, Drashti had written,“There are places in the heart you don't even know exist until you love a child- anne lamott. And now I know what this means I was your home for 9 months, but now you are my home forever. I love you, Leela. Happy 6 months to you and me.”

Drashti and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Leela, on October 22, 2024. The couple took to social media to share the happy news with a heartfelt note that read,“Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start.”

Speaking of Sanya and Drashti, the two share a close and warm friendship. They frequently post photos and reels together on social media, showcasing their strong bond. Both actresses shared a close bond ever since they began their careers in television. Over the years, their friendship has only grown stronger.

Sanya and Drashti make sure to spend all events together, whether it's birthdays or festivals, showing their close-knit bond and strong friendship.