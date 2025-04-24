Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Roofers (PDK-593)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for roofers to remove nails when replacing a roof system," said an inventor, from Brooklyn Park, Minn., "so I invented THE ROOFER HELPER. My design would be lighter and easier to handle, and it would make the job much easier."

The invention provides a better tool for roofers to use when removing nails. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shovel-like tools or prybar tools. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases convenience. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roofers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-593, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

