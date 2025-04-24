BISSELL Takes On Shedding Season With Its Most Powerful Stick Vacuum Yet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leading the pack is the PowerClean FurFinder stick vacuum designed with fur-finding technology to shine a light on and effortlessly remove hair and dirt:



FurFinderTM Headlights: A combination of warm lights on the bottom of the vacuum foot and cooler lights above work together to see 8X more pet fur with FurFinderTM Headlight Technology.**



FurFinderTM Upholstery Tool: Engineered with lights, tough bristles and a silicon de-furring strip to lift, loosen and remove up to 95 percent embedded pet hair twice as fast.***



3-in-1 Cleaning: Featuring a 200W motor with up to 40-minute run time****, PowerClean® FurFinderTM transforms from a stick vacuum to a handheld, high-reach vacuum and includes two built-in crevice tools to easily reach tight corners, no extra attachments required.



Tangle-Free Brush Roll: Minimizes frustrating hair wrap and clogging while cleaning.

HEPA Sealed Allergen System : Traps pet dander and dust allergens to promote a fresher, cleaner environment.

"Stick vacuums have quickly become the go-to choice for busy households, especially homes with pets," said Max Bissell, President, Global Product at BISSELL. "With our PowerClean product, we're taking the stress out of shedding season with a powerful, easy-to-use stick vacuum at a great value for consumers."

BISSELL is also introducing the PowerClean® FurGuardTM stick vacuum that features the FurGuardTM Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, which prevents hair wrap for hassle-free cleaning. Like the PowerClean® FurFinderTM, it has the same fur-finding features but with a 280W motor and up to 50-minute run time. Both vacuums feature a self-standing design, allowing users to park their machines anywhere while cleaning at their own pace. PowerClean is the first stick vacuum to carry BISSELL's industry-leading Pet ProvenTM seal, indicating they meet rigorous standards for pet mess performance-part of BISSELL's ongoing mission to innovate with products and features specifically designed for cleaning up after pets.

The PowerClean® FurFinderTM is available for $229.99 and PowerClean® FurGuardTM priced at $269.99. Both models can be purchased at BISSELL and Amazon. To learn more, visit BISSELL .

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation , founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, impacting more than 958,000 pet lives. Learn more: BISSELL , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

*Source: Circana, LLC, Checkout Omni Panel Analytics, US, based on % of Buyers, 12 Months Ending December 2024.

**on average versus Shark IX141 by comparing images in a U.S. pet owner perception survey.

***vs. Shark IX141 Pet Multi Tool on upholstery.

****Using hand vac in eco mode.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

