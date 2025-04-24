Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Reopens In Ocala, Florida!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seasoned franchisees who also manage other units throughout the Florida market are excited to revitalize the Ocala location. "Reopening our Ocala restaurant is like coming home. We're thrilled to reintroduce our offerings and show the community that we have great customer service and quality of food . The restaurant needed ownership that would operate the location to the Crave standard and value the customers and service they receive," said the franchisees. The couple's enthusiasm reflects their commitment to providing an unmatched dining experience and forging deeper connections with the Ocala community.

The location boasts six axe lanes , 24 taps of local crafts, pool tables, delicious BBQ and specialty hot dogs. It's a perfect hangout spot for all age groups to include families. Karaoke will also be one night a week, as well as other events, back by popular demand. There is also a food truck available from this location for parties, events, and more!

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is making significant strides in expanding its presence across the United States with select sites inside Walmart stores, brick and mortar units, and food trucks. Known for its 100% all-beef grilled specialty hot dogs and a variety of BBQ dishes, Crave offers diverse menu options such as Chicago Dogs, Mac N Brisket Bowls, Ribs, and more. The concept also features local craft beers on tap and activities like axe throwing and events such as trivia and karaoke, fostering a family-friendly atmosphere. To accommodate the needs of the local and surrounding communities, this location also features delivery services through third-party platforms like DoorDash and Grubhub, facilitating convenient dining experiences throughout the day as well as catering services.

Don't miss out on the rejuvenated atmosphere, enhanced flavors, and exceptional savings. Download the Crave App t oday for rewards, free food, specials, updates, and more. For more details on catering services, event schedules, and our distinctive axe-throwing experience, please visit .

