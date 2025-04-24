Aimbridge Hospitality Selects Canary Technologies For Digital Tipping

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Canary's Digital Tipping solution allows guests to effortlessly tip hotel staff using their mobile devices, removing the need for cash. The intuitive platform not only elevates the guest experience but also streamlines the tipping process, enhances employee satisfaction and improves staff retention. The platform also integrates with core HR systems to completely eliminate administrative overhead, automating processes like user management and payroll to ensure tips go directly into employees' paychecks.

"Aimbridge Hospitality is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while also supporting the hardworking staff who make memorable stays possible," said Conrad Riddle, Vice President, HR Shared Services at Aimbridge Hospitality. "Canary's Digital Tipping solution creates a win-win for guests and staff-giving guests an easy way to show appreciation while increasing job satisfaction. Digital tipping has been shown to boost guest satisfaction scores and improve staff retention, reinforcing our commitment to both service excellence and employee well-being."

Hotels leveraging Canary's Digital Tipping solution have seen guest satisfaction scores increase by 5-10% and staff turnover decrease by up to 75%. With no app downloads required, guests can quickly and securely tip using their preferred digital payment methods, ensuring a seamless experience.

"We're proud to partner with Aimbridge Hospitality to bring Digital Tipping to their portfolio, providing an easy and impactful way for guests to show appreciation," said David Chang, Strategic Accounts Executive at Canary Technologies. "By increasing staff morale and reducing turnover, Canary's Digital Tipping enables hotels to retain top talent and deliver exceptional service."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform. Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 90+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

For more information, visit .

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies.

To learn more, visit . Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Canary Technologies