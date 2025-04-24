Pet Photo Contest, Rescue Brew, Returns To Raise Funds For Animal Rescue Groups Fullsteam Brewery, RTP Uncorked, And Boxyard RTP Team Up To Celebrate Rescue Pets And Support Animal Aid Alliance And Local Animal Welfare Groups

DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullsteam Brewery, RTP Uncorked, and Boxyard RTP are thrilled to announce the return of the Rescue Brew photo competition, launching April 23, 2025 , to raise funds and support Animal Aid Alliance and other nonprofit animal welfare organizations across North Carolina.

Pet owners are invited to submit photos of their cats, dogs, or other creatures for a chance to be featured on Fullsteam's Limited-Edition Rescue Brew 2025 beer can labels and in the upcoming 2026 Rescue Brew Calendar . The contest runs through July 10, 2025 .

Winners' portraits will be hand-illustrated by local artist Echo Lilly Wilson , and the top four in each category-cats, dogs, and other creatures-will be professionally photographed by Joanne Wetzel of Five Freedoms Photography for inclusion in the calendar. Calendars will be available in October, with proceeds benefiting Animal Aid Alliance of NC.

To further impact animal welfare, Animal Aid Alliance will award grants of $3,000 , $2,000 , and $1,000 to the animal rescue organizations whose adopted or foster pets receive the highest number of votes. An additional Rescue Brew Grant , equal to 10% of the total funds raised (up to $10,000) , will be awarded to qualifying organization(s) via application.

Pets that receive 500+ votes will also be spotlighted on Animal Aid Alliance's social media and in the August newsletter.

"Rescue Brew is more than just a fundraiser-it's a celebration of rescue stories," said Julie Paddison , Co-owner of RTP Uncorked and Advisory Committee Chair of Animal Aid Alliance. "We're thrilled to collaborate again with Fullsteam and Boxyard RTP to support this cause."

How to Participate:



Submit your pet's photo and a brief description at:





$10 entry fee per photo

$1 per vote; unlimited voting

Key Dates:



April 23–June 30 : Photo submissions open



July 1–10 : Voting continues



July 15 : Winners announced



July 30 : Label reveal



August 16 : Launch party at Boxyard RTP

October 15 : Calendar release

SOURCE Animal Aid Alliance of NC

