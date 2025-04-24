C Speed Appoints Lieutenant General James K. Kevin Mclaughlin, USAF (Ret.) As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kevin McLaughlin, who has served as C Speed's Delivery and Corporate Operations Leader and sits on its Board of Directors, brings decades of leadership experience in defense and cybersecurity. He retired as Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and has held command roles at every level, including Commander of the 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber. Kevin has worked with NewSpring for nearly a decade, serving as a founding member of the NewSpring Holdings Federal Advisory Board and previously sitting on the Avantus Federal Board of Directors.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to lead C Speed as CEO," said McLaughlin. "We have a proud legacy, a world-class team, and a mission that matters. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every member of this team as we deliver excellence for our customers and drive transformational growth together."

C Speed's founder, Dave Lysack, who has been instrumental in the company's growth and technical leadership for nearly two decades, will remain an active leader on the team. He will now focus on business development and mission execution. "Dave's leadership and integrity are woven into the DNA of C Speed," McLaughlin added. "I'm grateful for his vision, partnership, and continued role as a catalyst for customer trust and opportunity."

Andy Maner, Executive Chairman of C Speed, shared his support for the appointment:

"Kevin is the right leader at the right time for C Speed. His mission-first mindset and ability to build high-performing teams are exactly what we need as we scale to meet the needs of our nation and our customers. With Dave continuing to play a critical role, this leadership evolution sets us up for enduring success."

As the company accelerates forward, this appointment underscores C Speed's commitment to bold innovation, operational excellence, and national impact.

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced persistent surveillance solutions and engineering services for commercial and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. With over 30 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate, providing essential support to national and international defense initiatives. Learn More >>

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .

