Summer Starts Here: Discover Iconic Destinations And Journey Deeper With Four Seasons

Savour the thrill of discovery with Four Seasons in, from historic cities to sun-soaked coasts. Journey tofor secret islands and private ceremonies that blend culture and serenity. In, embark on vibrant urban adventures where guests are immersed in the local social fabric with world-class bar and restaurant offerings and thoughtful concierge experiences.

Micro-Vacations, Macro Experiences

Four Seasons invites guests to discover North American city stays that deliver big on culture, sport, and style. With curated partnerships and thoughtful touches, these urban escapes elevate staycations, weekend getaways, and signature city trips into unforgettable experiences.

At Four Seasons Hotel Nashville , guests can immerse themselves in the heart of Music City with a private, one-hour in-suite performance from a Nashville-based hit songwriter offering a rare glimpse into the creative process behind chart-topping hits.

At Four Seasons Hotel New York , in partnership with AMAFFI Perfume House, guests create a one-of-a-kind signature scent inside the Salon de Parfum. Paired with Louis Roederer Cristal and fine caviar, the personalized experience blends science, storytelling, and sensory indulgence.

For those drawn to life on the water, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia offer two distinct ways to set sail in style. In Chicago, the hotel's fully customizable private Four Seasons Chicago Yacht experience returns for its fourth summer season, inviting guests to cruise the city's storied riverways or venture out onto Lake Michigan. In Philadelphia, guests can embrace a serene voyage along the Delaware River aboard Sea Philly , a private charter on a beautifully restored Chris Craft boat, including a gourmet picnic prepared by Vernick Fish.

At Four Seasons Hotel Boston , guests can dive deeper into aquaculture with an exclusive private day trip to Island Creek Oyster Farm. Begin with a tour of the hatchery and nursery to see oysters grow from algae to adolescence, then set sail on the Nathaniel Winsor for a hands-on lesson in oyster shucking, complete with caviar for a decadent finish.

Inside Access: Concierge Keys to the City

Leave the planning to the exceptionally connected concierge teams who provide unparalleled access to the authentic heart of each destination. With insider knowledge and personalized recommendations, guests have the chance to step outside the ordinary with hidden gems and exclusive experiences, ensuring a truly unique and unforgettable stay.

Sports lovers can tap into hometown pride with exclusive access to two of America's most iconic athletic cities. At Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston , the Ultimate Game Day Experience includes a private pre-game tour of legendary Fenway Park, a meet-and-greet with Wally the Green Monster, and a photo op on the historic warning track. At Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis , guests can go behind the scenes at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, or connect with the winning spirit of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx through private, insider experiences.

At Four Seasons Hotel Seattle , take a private pre-opening tour of the Space Needle, enjoying unobstructed views from 520 feet up and capturing the moment with a professional photographer.

Four Seasons Hotel Boston offers a Lucid Air Grand Touring driving experience through New England, selecting from a collection of signatures driving routes designed by the Guest Experience team. At Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas , guests are invited to step beyond The Strip and explore the Southwest's natural beauty with experiences such as a hike over Red Rock Canyon's red sandstone or a helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam.

Savour the Flavour of Summer

From roving éclair carts and honey-infused cocktails to sun-drenched terraces and Pride toasts, Four Seasons properties are serving up bold flavors and unforgettable brunch culture all summer long.

At Four Seasons Hotel Austin , guests can step into a unique experience with the Hotel's custom apiary, home to European Honeybees. A private hive tour with a local beekeeper offers a hands-on opportunity to learn about bee behavior and taste honey straight from the hive. Not to "bee" missed are the culinary team's honey-inspired creations for daily afternoon tea, A-Tea-X, and Honey Margaritas delivered by the On-Demand Margarita Cart.

In Four Seasons Hotel Montreal , Marcus offers a lively and elevated brunch experience where creative cuisine, signature cocktails, and a live DJ bring summer energy to life in the heart of the city. While at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto d|Azūr's outdoor patio channels the spirit of the French Riviera with a coastal-inspired menu and rotating mural by local artists, making it a destination for effortless al fresco dining.

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC welcomes the return of its beloved Pride Brunch on June 1, 2025, in honour of World Pride. Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race star Plastique Tiara-recently recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, one of People's Creators of the Year, and TikTok's Most Influential Creator-the event will also feature performances by Drag Race favourites including Kim Chi. The vibrant brunch menu will be created by the Hotel's newly appointed Executive Chef Sajish Kumar Das and Pastry Chef Jillian Fitch. All proceeds benefit WorldPride and Capital Pride Alliance.

Brasserie Margot brings modern Parisian flair to Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta with weekend brunches starring reimagined French classics, artful cocktails, and a roving éclair cart under the direction of Executive Chef Jon Novak.

Suite Life: A Stylish Summer in the City

From coast to coast, Four Seasons defines the art of the urban suite stay with thoughtfully designed accommodations that capture the energy, elegance, and individuality of each destination. Whether it's an entire floor privatized for bespoke luxury in Beverly Hills , a skyline-facing retreat in Manhattan , or a newly reimagined suite perched high above Chicago's cityscape, each space offers more than just a place to stay.

Discover more at every address: from the riverfront calm of Minneapolis to the cosmopolitan charm of Toronto , the vibrant rhythm of New Orleans , and the golden glow of Las Vegas . These thoughtfully designed suites showcase city living at its finest, combining architectural character, immersive local touchpoints, and sweeping views, and welcoming guests to explore, entertain and unwind in style.

Explore global summer destinations and experiences at fourseasons .

