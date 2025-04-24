Inveniam Appoints Mike Lempres As Chief Risk And Trust Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lempres most recently served as, advising portfolio companies and shaping strategies around governance, compliance, and trust in emerging technologies. Prior to that, he was, where he played a critical role during a period of rapid growth, helping the company navigate complex regulatory environments while scaling its operations globally.

"Mike brings a rare combination of legal expertise, regulatory insight, and executive leadership in blockchain and financial services," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "As we expand our data infrastructure for scalable AI in private markets, Mike's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that trust, transparency, and compliance remain at the core of everything we do."



Over his career, Lempres has served on the boards of both public and private companies and advised numerous fintech and blockchain startups.

He has also been appointed by three U.S. Presidents , working closely with two U.S. Attorneys General in roles focused on governance and public policy. Beyond his work in the private sector, he was Mayor of Atherton, California (2016–2017) and served as an elected City Council Member , underscoring his deep commitment to civic leadership and public service.

In his new role, Lempres will lead enterprise risk strategy, trust frameworks, and regulatory engagement as Inveniam continues to scale its platform globally.

"I'm excited to join Inveniam at this critical inflection point," said Lempres. "The company is building foundational infrastructure for the future of private markets, and I look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth and impact."

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data infrastructure platform for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, data marketplaces in private finance, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

SOURCE Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.