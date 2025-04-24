Backcast Partners Supports The Acquisition Of Capezio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners ("Backcast"), a leading provider of debt and equity capital for middle-market companies, is pleased to announce its most recent investment supporting the acquisition of Ballet Makers Inc. ("Capezio" or the "Company") by Argand Partners LP ("Argand"), a leading middle-market private equity firm. Backcast structured and agented Capezio's senior secured debt and preferred equity.

Established in 1887 and headquartered in Totowa, NJ, Capezio is an iconic, market leading manufacturer of dance shoes and related apparel, including footwear, bodywear, legwear and accessories. Capezio has been owned by the Terlizzi and Giacoio families for nearly 140 years, and both families will retain an ownership stake in the Company going forward. Additionally, a number of key family members, including CEO Michael Terlizzi, will remain with the Company.

Michael Terlizzi commented "It was a pleasure working with Backcast, who demonstrated a deep understanding of the intricacies of our business, the value and power of our brand in its market niche, and the global opportunities we foresee. Our team is excited to make the most of the financing solution Backcast provided to support our future growth plans."

Joyce Schnoedl, Partner of Argand, said "Backcast was a great partner to work with on this investment, particularly in their ability to provide flexible capital and be a value-added partner while remaining solutions oriented in closing a complex transaction."

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner at Backcast, added "Our ability to provide a fulsome capital solution to Capezio reflects our confidence in the Company's iconic brand and leading position within the dance industry, an experienced and committed senior leadership team, and our belief in Argand as a reliable and knowledgeable partner."

Backcast was represented in the transaction by McGuireWoods LLP.

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners , formed in 2016, manages value-additive, credit-focused private investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. With approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management, the Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle-market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast's managed funds have a very flexible capital mandate and seek to invest from $20 million to up to $150 million per transaction. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City and Millburn, NJ.

