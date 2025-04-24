Consumers Energy Honors Earth Month With Appliance Recycling Rebates, Events

Neighbors can reduce their carbon footprint and save on the cost of energy bills by recycling old appliances

JACKSON, Mich., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring cleaning just got sweeter! Throughout the month of April, Consumers Energy is upping its commitment to a greener Michigan by offering its electric customers an opportunity to save extra on their energy bills while protecting the planet. For a limited time this April, qualifying electric customers can get an additional $20 rebate on top of the existing $50 incentive for recycling a refrigerator or freezer and can get $15 for recycling smaller appliances like AC units, dehumidifiers and compact refrigerators/freezers.

As part of Consumers Energy's year-round appliance recycling program, any electric customer can recycle their empty appliances in working order. The special $70 refrigerator/freezer promotion runs through April 30.

"This is just one of the many ways you can Count on Us to help you save money," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "By taking this simple step – out with the old and in with the new, you can take control of your bill and increase savings for you and your family in both the short and long term."

Old refrigerators use three times the energy of newer ones. Neighbors can save up to $150 a year on their bills according to EnergyStar by taking advantage of the program. Since establishing its appliance recycling program in 2009 over 330,000 large appliances have been recycled.

With Consumers Energy's Earth Month promotion, we'll pick up your working appliance for free, help you save energy, and make spring cleaning a breeze.

"It was very easy to schedule my appointment, and the appliance pickup was completely painless," one customer said.

Customers wanting to schedule an appliance pick up can call 866-234-0445.

Consumers Energy is also offering 10 upcoming appliance recycling events now through September in areas across the state. For a full list of upcoming appliance recycling opportunities, visit consumersenergy/recycle .

In addition to is Appliance Recycling program, Consumers Energy provides customers with the power to reduce energy waste and lower bills through other energy efficiency and demand response programs like the Smart Thermostat program, Home Energy Analysis, and Water Heater rebates.

To find out what other programs or rebates you may qualify for, visit consumersenergy/save .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED