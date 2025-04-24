Ike’S Love & Sandwiches And Cat Cora Launch ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Sandwich for the Overlooked, From Two Legends Who Never Quit

San Francisco, CA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Ike's Love & Sandwiches, being picked last just means you're about to surprise everyone. Iron Chef Cat Cora and Ike himself have come together to turn an NFL punchline into a bold sandwich celebrating the resilience in all of us.

The term "Mr. Irrelevant" traditionally pokes fun at the last pick in the pro football draft, but this sandwich flips the script. "Mr. Irrelevant” isn't about being overlooked – it's about the power of showing up. Ike, a self-made success story in the competitive sandwich game, resonates deeply with this term.

“Cat and I both root for the doubted because we were both counted out early in our careers. Everyone has star potential, and this sandwich is a tribute to that,” said Ike Shehadeh, the heart and soul behind Ike's.“The Mr. Irrelevant is what resilience tastes like!”

Cat Cora added,“Ike and I share a passion for feeding people with love. Mr. Irrelevant is celebration of everyone's unique contributions. Just like in the kitchen or on the field, every role is crucial, no matter how big or small.”

“Mr. Irrelevant” is made with a promise that every bite counts. Packed with layers of savory ham, an underdog meat in the sandwich game, crispy bacon, Ike's mouthwatering Godfather sauce, sweet honey mustard, melty American cheese, and a crunch of chips-all hugged by Ike's signature Dutch Crunch bread slathered in Dirty Sauce-this sandwich is a flavor fest destined to steal the spotlight.

Starting April 24, dive into the bold world of“Mr. Irrelevant” at all Ike's locations. Experience the unique blend of flavors that champions the spirit of the underestimated. Make your first pick online at ikessandwiches.com and root for those told it couldn't be done by following @ikessandwiches .

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive“Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at . Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Mr. Irrelevant Enterprises, LLC

Mr. Irrelevant Enterprises celebrates the doubted, the overlooked, and the forgotten, honoring those who have overcome adversity. For more about Mr. Irrelevant, visit: .

