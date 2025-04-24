Affini-T Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data From Its Programs Targeting Oncogenic Drivers KRAS And TP53 At AACR

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Affini-T Therapeutics to present data from pipeline programs targeting the cancer driver mutations KRAS G12V and TP53 R175H. Presentations will include real-world data on the low frequency of HLA loss of heterozygosity, data from a novel TCR-T program targeting HLA-A*02:01/KRAS G12V and a novel TCE program targeting HLA-A02:01/TP53-R175H, as well as a Trial-in-Progress poster for its lead clinical-stage program AFNT-211.Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. , a clinical stage, precision immunotherapy company, today announced several presentations at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago.Affini-T AACR Presentations include:.Oral presentation of an in-depth real-world analysis of allele-specific HLA loss of heterozygosity (LOH) frequencies and associated survival outcomes in solid tumors, demonstrating the low incidence of allele-specific HLA LOH and its clinical implications. Research performed in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSKCC”) and Foundation One contributors..Preclinical data for a TCR-engineered T cell product specific for HLA-A*02:01/KRAS G12V. This is a crucial step to further broaden the patient population that could benefit from TCR-T therapies to include the most frequent HLA type in the US and Europe..Preclinical data for a novel T cell engager targeting HLA-A*02:01/TP53-R175H for cancer immunotherapy. These data illustrate the utility of our bispecific TETHERplatform for the development of T cell engagers against cancer driver mutations..Trial-in-Progress presentation of the Phase I study of AFNT-211 for patients with solid tumors. AFNT-211 is an autologous CD4+/CD8+ T cell product engineered to express a high avidity HLA-A*11:01/KRAS G12V-specific transgenic TCR; CD8α/β coreceptor; and FAS-41BB switch receptor.“The exciting findings and updates we are presenting at AACR 2025 are the result of outstanding scientific work focused on oncology research and innovation,” said Dirk Nagorsen, MD, Affini-T's Chief Medical Officer.“Our goal is to provide patients suffering from tumors caused by cancer driver mutations with new TCR-based treatment options. At Affini-T, we are specifically targeting oncogenic driver mutations utilizing TCR-engineered T cells equipped with new synthetic biology elements to address the major obstacles in treating solid tumors, including T cell exhaustion and functional persistence. Our AFNT-211 Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors is advancing rapidly through dose escalation and is generating encouraging clinical data.”Presentation details are as follows:Oral PresentationTitle: Allele-specific HLA LOH frequencies and survival outcomes in cancer: A real-world analysisSession Title: Advancing Cancer Research Through an International Cancer Registry: AACR Project GENIE Use CasesSession Category: Advancing Cancer Research Through an International Cancer Registry: AACR Project GENIE Use CasesSession Time: 4/28/2025 2:30 - 4:30 PM (Presentation Time: 3:05 - 3:20 PM)First Author: Tomasz Sewastianik, PhDPresenting Author: Mike Gormally, MD, PhD, MSKCCAbstract Presentation Number: 3745Location: Room E350 - McCormick Lakeside Center (Level 3)Summary: Using real-world data, we are showing that the frequency of allele-specific loss of heterozygosity of HLA is low and that it has distinct impacts on survival in colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer cohorts.Poster Title: Evaluation of TCR-engineered cells specific for KRAS G12V mutant peptide presented by HLA-A*02:01Session Category: ImmunologySession Title: Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric ProteinsSession Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00 - 5:00 PMPresenting Author: Hubert Lam, PhDLocation: Poster Section 35Poster Board Number: 29Published Abstract Number: 3434Summary: Demonstrating the feasibility of TCR-T cell development against KRAS G12V in the context of the most frequent HLA-type (HLA-A*02:01) in the US and Europe.Poster Title: A novel T cell engager targeting HLA-A*02:01 TP53-R175H for cancer immunotherapySession Category: ImmunologySession Title: T Cell EngagersSession Date and Time: 4/28/2025 2:00- 5:00 PMPresenting Author: Hubert Lam, PhDLocation: Poster Section 38Poster Board Number: 29Published Abstract Number: 3521Summary: Utilizing our TETHERplatform, we show promising preclinical data of a T cell engager targeting HLA-A*02:01/TP53-R175H.Poster Presentation Trial-in-Progress AFNT-211Title: A Phase I study of AFNT-211, autologous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells engineered to express a high avidity HLA-A*11:01-restricted, KRAS G12V-specific transgenic TCR; CD8α/β coreceptor; and FAS-41BB switch receptor, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumorsSession Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2Session Date and Time: 4/29/2025 9:00 AM - 12:00:00 PMPresenting Author: Soumit Basu, MD, PhDLocation: Poster Section 48Poster Board Number: 15Abstract Presentation Number: CT149Summary: Affini-T's most advanced clinical stage program, AFNT-211 against KRAS G12V is advancing through Phase 1, across 10 clinical trial sites in the US.About Affini-T TherapeuticsAffini-T is a leading clinical stage precision immunotherapy company targeting oncogenic driver mutations, beginning with KRAS, to develop potentially curative therapies for patients with solid tumors. We are advancing two distinct T Cell Receptor (TCR) based therapeutic modalities encompassing adoptive cellular therapies and bispecific T cell engagers (TCEs), each designed to harness T cell immunity with unprecedented precision and potency against solid tumors. Our most advanced TCR T-cell therapies are built on proprietary state-of-the-art engineering, synthetic biology, and gene editing platforms to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors and persist in the tumor microenvironment. Building on the world-class innovation inherent in our leadership team, founders, and differentiating technologies, we are powered to develop transformational medicines that last.

