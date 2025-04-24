The Braff Group Ranks Among Top Three Nationwide In Health Care Services M&A For Fifteenth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Braff Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in health care services, is proud to announce that it has once again been ranked among the top three M&A firms nationwide in health care services by LSEG, a leading global financial infrastructure and data provider for the rolling nine year period ended Dec. 31,2024. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year the firm has earned this distinction. With a total of 382 completed transactions to date - more than any other firm in the sector - The Braff Group continues to solidify its position as one of the most active and trusted advisors in health care services M&A.

"When I started the company in 1998 with four employees, I would never have imagined that by 2024, we'd have a team of 20 dealmakers and support staff that would close nearly 400 transactions with a combined value of $4.9 billion," said Dexter Braff, president of The Braff Group. "Twenty-seven years later, we continue to innovate and improve how we do business to better serve our clients."

Braff further commented, "We are so grateful to our clients who placed their trust in us to handle what, for many, is the most significant financial event in their lives. Choosing an intermediary is a big decision, and we take our responsibility to guide them through a complex process and surface the best possible deal."

"And, of course, we wouldn't be where we are without the unwavering, dedicated support from each of our managing directors and support staff," Braff concluded. "Together, we have built a culture of hard work, creativity, respect and unwavering commitment to our clients, which continues to inform everything we do today."

About The Braff Group

The Braff Group is a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in health care services. From its main office in Pittsburgh, and satellite offices in Atlanta, Florida, Chicago and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the firm has closed nearly 400 transactions with a combined value of $4.9 billion. On a cumulative basis, the firm has been ranked among the top three health care M&A advisors in the U.S. for fifteen consecutive years. Follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn and visit the website at The Braff Group .

