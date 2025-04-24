Dr. Hasan Murshed Unveils The Latest Edition Of Fundamentals Of Radiation Oncology With Elsevier
LYNN HAVEN, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hasan Murshed, renowned radiation oncologist and Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center, is proud to announce the updated release of the highly anticipated Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition, now available through Elsevier. This new edition reflects cutting-edge advancements in the field, and promises to be an essential resource for students, residents, and practitioners of radiation oncology.
Notable Updates and Features of the 4th Edition Include:
-
In-depth updates on stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), proton therapy and immunotherapy.
New chapters focusing on the role of adaptive radiotherapy and artificial intelligence in advancing radiation treatments
Comprehensive coverage of IMRT and IGRT techniques across all clinical chapters
Integration of the most recent landmark studies, providing evidence-based recommendations for contemporary cancer care
Dr. Murshed shared his excitement about the release: "This new edition is a reflection of the rapid growth and development in the field of radiation oncology. I am honored to continue contributing to the education of future oncology professionals and improving patient care through the dissemination of the latest knowledge."
The 4th Edition of Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology is now available for purchase:
-
Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology: 4th Edition – Amazon
Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology: 4th Edition – Elsevier
For more information, please contact: Hasan Murshed, MD Medical Director, Hope Regional Cancer Center Email: [email protected] Phone: 850-481-1687
