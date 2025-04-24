Groundbreaking Mobile Streaming: Circuit Cinema Integrates AI Chatbot And Vertical Video Support In Revolutionary App

Circuit Cinema Logo

Indie SVOD's Innovative App Unveils AI-Powered Content Discovery and Seamless Vertical/Horizontal Viewing.

- Charles HuddlestonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Circuit Cinema today revolutionizes the mobile streaming experience with the debut of its new app , introducing a first-of-its-kind AI chatbot for content discovery and adaptive aspect ratio support for seamless vertical and horizontal viewing. The independent film-focused streaming video app features an interactive Artificial Intelligence chatbot that allows users to find new programs to watch by conversing with a large language model trained on the company's curated catalog of festival circuit films and television series.The app also supports content delivered in multiple aspect ratios, including the vertical video format popular on social media apps like TikTok. When a compatible title is played, the app automatically picks the best format to display depending on how the viewer holds their phone or tablet. To highlight its technology, the channel has launched the first episode of its unscripted original series,“Lights, Camera, Dinner Party.” This series is designed to stream vertically on smartphones but automatically transitions to the traditional horizontal view when the device is rotated.Developed by Circuit Cinema's internal engineering team, the new mobile app is the first release built on their proprietary television application framework. In the coming months, the company intends to replace its current apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku, before expanding to additional platforms.“Our mission is to champion the voices of independent and underground artists creating bold, innovative film and television,” said Charles Huddleston, founder and CEO of Circuit Cinema,“Continuing that mission, we strive to be a frontrunner in technological innovation, transforming film distribution for the age of mobile devices and artificial intelligence. Our new mobile app and its groundbreaking chatbot and aspect ratio switching features marks the first phase of that transformation.”Circuit Cinema's original series, "Lights, Camera, Dinner Party," features hosts Joanna Keylock and Sachi Parker crafting fine food and cocktails for celebrities and entertainment professionals. Each episode draws inspiration from a classic film or TV show in which the guests played a role. In the first episode, actor Robert Funaro makes his family's baked ziti recipe and tells how a European tour of A Streetcar Named Desire with James Gandolfini early in his career led to his impactful role as Eugene on The Sopranos. Lights, Camera, Dinner Party is produced by Keylock and Parker–the daughter of legendary actress Shirley MacLaine–and is executive produced by Diana Prano.The Circuit Cinema app for Apple and Android devices is available now in the App Store and Google Play in all territories. Subscribers can stream the platform's full library of independent films from the festival circuit, arthouse classics, and international cinema without advertising anywhere in the world.

Charles Huddleston

Circuit Cinema Corporation

+1 307-222-2302

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.