Product Updates: Kent Imaging Rolls Out New Reporting And EHR Integrations With Snapshotnir

Kent Imaging is excited to announce a software update to SnapshotNIR. The emphasis is on documentation, with new report templates, and select EHR compatibility.

- Jason Nessler, Kent Imaging Vice President of Product Development

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging , a leading innovator in near-infrared (NIR) medical imaging technology, is excited to announce an expansive software update to its flagship product, SnapshotNIR. The emphasis is on documentation improvements, with new report templates including the unique hemoglobin view images, and compatibility with web-based EHRs including DocNow, WoundExpert and CarePICS.

This software update expands the current reporting feature to include objective data and images from each hemoglobin view panel-oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin-along with tissue oxygen saturation (StO2). Including hemoglobin data in documentation can aid clinicians in understanding underlying vascular compromise and to monitor intervention efficacy. The reports can support clinical reasoning and help to illustrate clinical decision-making to payors should the need arise.

"Providers are increasingly called upon to demonstrate the medical necessity behind their clinical decision-making," emphasizes Jennie Feight, the Senior Director of Health Policy at Kent Imaging,“First and foremost, SnapshotNIR is an imaging tool that provides diagnostic data to assist providers clinically, and to adjust the plan of care based on patient response. However, an offshoot of this functionality is the ability to better demonstrate the soundness of the clinical decision-making back to payors.”

SnapshotNIR is a non-invasive, non-contact, NIR spectroscopy (NIRS) device that captures StO2 by measuring relative hemoglobin values in microcirculation. The images from the unique 4-panel hemoglobin view are invaluable to support clinical decision-making, and now they can be efficiently uploaded to a patient's EHR profile via updated report templates and web-based compatibility.

The software changes allow easy drag-and-drop of reports and images from SnapshotNIR directly to the patient's profile on the EHR right on the device. Users can access the functionality by logging into their WoundExpert or CarePICS accounts on the device. Providers using DocNow will have a fully integrated experience on SnapshotNIR as it will host the DocNow software, with wound documentation options specific to the EHR.

“SnapshotNIR has been designed to help clinicians increase the efficiency and consistency of data collection,” states Jason Nessler, Vice President of Product Development,“Our Product team recognized the challenges associated with managing clinical data and enhanced the device's data transfer capabilities. The updated SnapshotNIR software offers improved workflows that allow clinicians to take critical patient information and report, export, and directly upload to EHRs.”

The result is reduced administrative time and cost for the provider while improving patient monitoring, experience, and healing potential. Clinicians can better monitor patient progress, intervention efficacy, and communicate this to the patient, caregivers, and for referrals.

"I've been using SnapshotNIR for several years and the ability to quickly drag and drop detailed images and reports directly into our EHR has streamlined patient documentation,” says Dr. Misael C. Alonso, MD, FACP, CWSP, FAPWCA,“This ensures we have the objective evidence needed to support medical necessity. It also strengthens our ability to track healing, justify treatment decisions, and provide thorough, defensible documentation for payors and care teams."

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

