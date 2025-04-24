Newsletter Publishing's Premier Event Returns To NYC With Industry Trailblazers, Strategic Insights, And Networking Opps

The Newsletter Conference 2024

Ben Smith, Janice Min, Adam Ryan, and leading newsletter creators headline the 2025 event focused on growth, monetization, and independent media.

- Ryan Sager

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Newsletter Conference is set to return for its second year on Friday, May 2, 2025, at The Times Center in New York City. This year's event brings together influential voices from across the media landscape to explore the state of newsletter publishing-spanning audience growth, monetization strategies, and the evolution of independent media.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: The Times Center, 242 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036

Tickets: Available now at thenewsletterconference

Program Highlights:

A featured fireside chat will bring together Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Semafor, and Janice Min, CEO and Founder of The Ankler, for a conversation on the rise of independent media and the central role newsletters now play. Both speakers helm influential newsletter-first brands reshaping the publishing landscape.

The keynote address will be delivered by Adam Ryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Workweek, who will speak on“Content-Market Fit Is Your Only Moat: How to earn loyalty, beat churn, and win the inbox in the age of AI.” Ryan is also known for his past work at The Hustle.

The panel discussion“The Secrets of Successful Independent Newsletter Businesses” will be moderated by Kinsey Grant Baker, Co-Founder & Head of Content at Smooth Media. Panelists include:

Tara Palmeri, author of The Red Letter

Isaac Saul, Founder of Tangle News

Michael Rothman, President of The Dispatch

“Independent newsletters have absolutely blown up in the last five years,” said Ryan Sager, co-founder of The Newsletter Conference.“Now independent journalists are using newsletters as their vehicles to blaze their own paths, with audiences that they own.”

With more top journalists launching independent ventures, newsletters are emerging as a core platform for direct-to-audience publishing. The Newsletter Conference provides attendees with practical strategies and meaningful networking to thrive in this fast-evolving space.

Tickets & Press Access:

Both General Admission and VIP tickets are available now. Members of the media covering journalism or digital publishing may apply for press tickets by contacting ....

About The Newsletter Conference:

Founded in 2024, The Newsletter Conference is the premier event for newsletter professionals, fostering a community of publishers, creators, and marketers focused on innovation in digital publishing.

