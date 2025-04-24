Planetbox® Launches Glass Food Storage And Durable Lunch Gear Helping Families Simplify Routines, Reduce Single-Use Waste, And Pack Smarter

PlanetBox delivers reusable gear that lasts year after year-like the Adventurer Lunch Bag and Rover stainless steel lunch box.

SEATTLE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetBox®, the pioneer of durable stainless steel lunch boxes, is expanding its collection of reusable mealtime essentials with a fresh lineup of gear that lasts year after year. From the new Glass Food Storage Containers to the launch of the tough and versatile Adventurer Insulated Lunch Bag and other reusable accessories, PlanetBox continues to lead the charge in making thoughtfully designed, practical, and stylish products for families on the go.

Stackable Glass Food Storage Containers for Meal Prep & Reheating

Made from durable, BPA-free borosilicate glass with airtight, silicone-sealed lids, PlanetBox's new leak-proof Glass Food Storage Containers ($11.95-$20.95) are perfect for leftovers, lunch prep, or meal reheating. They're microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe-and designed to stack neatly to save fridge space and keep kitchens organized. Available in multiple sizes or as a convenient 12-piece set.

The Adventurer Bag: Tough, Roomy, and Built to Grow With Your Child

PlanetBox's newest insulated carryall, the Adventurer Insulated Lunch Bag ($32.95), is crafted from 100% recycled polyester with durable metal hardware. Roomy enough to fit all PlanetBox lunchboxes, plus extra snacks, drinks, and accessories, it's designed for active kids and busy families. Available in a selection of timeless colors.

Smart Accessories for Waste-Free Meals

PlanetBox also offers practical, kid-friendly accessories to simplify meal prep and encourage less waste:



Dig In Utensil Set with Silicone Case ($14.95): Reusable fork and spoon combo designed for little hands and big appetites, stored in a soft silicone case.

Trailblazer Sandwich Box ($21.95): A leak-proof, stainless steel container that keeps sandwiches squish-free while on the go. Day Tripper Snack Container ($14.95): The ultimate portable snack solution for wet and dry foods-perfect for veggies, dips, fruit, trail mix, and more.

PlanetBox Lunchboxes-Built for Every Age and Appetite

With a range of compartment styles and capacities, PlanetBox lunchboxes are designed to grow with your child, from preschool to high school and beyond:



Shuttle (Pre-K+): Compact stainless steel lunch box with two compartments, ideal for snacks and smaller appetites. $29.95

Rover (Kindergarten+): Best-selling style with five compartments and two leak-proof dippers, perfect for variety and picky eaters. $49.95

Launch (5th grade+): Extra room and flexible compartments for growing appetites, it's dishwasher safe and built to last. $54.95 Explorer (High School+): A fully leak-proof lunchbox with a microwave-safe stainless steel tray, ideal for hearty meals on the go for adults and teens. $54.95

About PlanetBox

Since 2009, PlanetBox has helped families reduce single-use waste with durable products made from premium materials like stainless steel, food-grade silicone, and recycled poly-fibers. Using a PlanetBox lunchbox daily can help eliminate up to 180 disposable bags per year-without sacrificing convenience or style. To learn more and shop the full PlanetBox collection, visit PlanetBox .

