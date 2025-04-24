Nura Pain Clinics Continues Its Expansion Across The Twin Cities With Brand New Woodbury Clinic

The clinic opens April 24 and will make pain management services more accessible to patients on the east side of the Twin Cities

EDINA, Minn., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Pain Clinics , a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) family of practices and the Twin Cities' foremost multidisciplinary pain management clinic, announces as of April 24, it has opened a new clinic in Woodbury, expanding its presence in the Twin Cities.

Located at 707 Bielenberg Dr., Suite 108, the new Woodbury space is 2,200 square feet and includes seven exam rooms, designed to support both patients and staff efficiently. The clinic will offer new patient evaluations and follow-up appointments on Thursdays and Fridays, providing a convenient pain management care option for patients on the east side of the Twin Cities.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Nura's newest clinic in Minnesota, which continues to grow its reputation as a place with high-quality healthcare," said Dr. Matthew Schocket, CPI founder and CEO. "This expansion is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible, patient-centric pain management throughout our network."

Dr. Larry Studt, who joined Nura in 2024, will serve as the Woodbury clinic's primary provider. Nura also aims to expand the location's services to offer physical therapy in the coming months.

"Nura Pain Clinics has always prided itself on providing a comprehensive care approach that seamlessly integrates several aspects of pain management," said Dr. David Schultz, chief medical officer of Nura Pain Clinics. "With the opening of our new Woodbury clinic, we are eager to bring personalized care to more patients on the east side of the metro."

Procedures and surgeries will continue to be performed at the Nura Pain Clinic in Edina and the Coon Rapids location will continue to offer pain management, physical therapy and behavioral health services.

Nura specializes in using minimally invasive interventional procedures to identify and treat the physical generators of pain, providing comprehensive care through the seamless coordination of medication management, physical therapy, and behavioral health services within a single medical practice. This is a critical advantage for patients who otherwise may receive fragmented pain management by multiple providers at multiple locations. For more complex chronic pain problems, Nura offers a full range of advanced implantable pain control options, including neurostimulation and targeted spinal drug delivery systems. Nura's multidisciplinary approach also aims to dial down the need for opioids to treat chronic pain.

For more information on Nura Pain Clinics and its focus on pain management, visit nuraclinics .

About Nura Pain Clinics

Nura (formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics) was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, MD, a pioneer in interventional pain management. In his work as a practicing anesthesiologist in the 1990s, Dr. Schultz realized the need to treat chronic pain patients with a more comprehensive approach and went on to establish the region's first multidisciplinary pain management clinic, coordinating high tech interventional procedures with in-house physical therapy and psychology services. Nura is nationally recognized as a center of excellence for implantable pain control and one of the leading research centers in the U.S. for trials and implants of neuromodulation devices. Nura's mission is to improve the lives of people living with the most complex chronic pain through exceptional care.

About Capitol Pain Institute

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high-quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas, in 2007. For more information, visit CapitolPain .

