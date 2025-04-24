UC Ventures Appoints Julie Chang As Managing Director Of Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Ventures, a boutique real estate investment management firm headquartered in San Francisco, is pleased to announce the addition of Julie Chang as Managing Director of Investments. Ms. Chang brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the commercial real estate industry, having successfully closed over $4 billion in loans and preferred equity transactions across all asset types throughout her distinguished career.

UC Ventures is a real estate investment management firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA. With a focus on creating value through strategic investments and flexible capital structures.

Ms. Chang joins UC Ventures from ACORE Capital, where she spent nine years on the San Francisco-based loan originations team. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in sourcing, structuring, underwriting, and closing senior and mezzanine loans totaling more than $2 billion. Her previous experience also includes key roles at Starwood Property Trust, where she underwrote and closed over $2 billion in floating rate construction and bridge loans, as well as Ernst & Young's Real Estate Assurance group in New York City.

"I am thrilled to join UC Ventures and look forward to contributing to its legacy of delivering innovative investment strategies and value to its stakeholders," said Ms. Chang. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here as we navigate exciting opportunities in the ever-evolving real estate landscape."

Mark Jorgensen, Managing Partner of UC Ventures, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "Julie's extensive experience and leadership in the commercial real estate sector make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her deep understanding of complex transactions and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver superior results for our investors."

UC Ventures's growing team is actively pursuing equity investments in ground-up development projects nationwide. Julie Chang's leadership will be instrumental in enhancing the company's ability to execute its capital deployment mandates and provide great access to capital for its development partners.

About UC Ventures

UC Ventures is a real estate investment management firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA. With a focus on creating value through strategic investments and flexible capital structures, UC Ventures is dedicated to delivering superior returns for its investors through resilient real estate projects that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns within a tax-efficient framework.

For more information, please visit

Jane Baklashov [email protected]

SOURCE UC Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED