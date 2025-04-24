Residence Inn Tampa Westshore/Airport Unveils A Complete Property Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located minutes from Tampa International Airport, George M. Steinbrenner Field, and Raymond James Stadium, the pet-friendly hotel offers a convenient base for exploring Tampa. Completed in December 2024, the renovation reflects the growth and energy of the surrounding Westshore district-a dynamic area of business, entertainment, and development. Guests will find upgraded spaces that support both work and relaxation.

"The transformation of Residence Inn Tampa Westshore/Airport marks an exciting new chapter for the property," says Jake Shade, General Manager of Residence Inn Tampa Westshore/Airport. "With its fresh, modern design and upgraded amenities, the property reinforces its ongoing commitment to exceptional service and guest comfort-offering welcoming spaces that foster connection, productivity, and relaxation."

The redesign incorporates Residence Inn's Neuhaus style with a relaxed coastal theme inspired by Florida's natural surroundings. Interiors feature light woods, soft tones, and subtle accents, creating a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Decorative lighting and indoor greenery add warmth throughout. Outside, the former sports court has been converted into an activity lawn with games like cornhole, mini golf, and giant Jenga-designed to encourage casual interaction among guests.

Suites offer a residential-style experience, each with a fully equipped kitchenette including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop. Two-bedroom suites are also available, ideal for families or group travelers. Guests can start their day with a complimentary continental breakfast buffet, served Monday through Friday from 6:00 to 9:00 AM and weekends from 6:30 to 9:30 AM. Options include coffee, yogurt, oatmeal, waffles, toast, fruit, and more.

The hotel offers 670 square feet of flexible event space, ideal for executive meetings, team-building sessions, or client presentations. With updated tech and modern design, the spaces can host groups of up to 30. The hotel's poolside and outdoor areas provide added options for larger corporate and social functions.

As part of the Residence Inn by Marriott brand, Residence Inn Tampa Westshore/Airport continues its tradition of offering flexible, apartment-style accommodations that make longer stays feel more like home.

Residence Inn Tampa Westshore/Airport is located at 4312 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607. For more information, please visit:

