Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists Surge Past National Trend In Outpatient Spine Surgery

A Leap Forward in Spine Surgery

Since joining USOP in 2022, Bienville's increase in spine surgery volume in the ASC setting nearly doubles the national average over the same period.

This kind of leap is not just impressive-it's transformative. It reflects a deep alignment between BOS's forward-thinking physicians and USOP's strategic focus on outpatient optimization.

"This wasn't about hitting a number-it was about doing what's best for patients," said Lee Bond , CEO of Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists. "Since our group joined USOP in 2022, we've gained access to a wealth of insights, data, and peer best practices. That has helped us accelerate our outpatient efforts, and our physicians led the charge."

Standing on the Shoulders of Pioneers

While Bienville is a fast-rising star, it isn't the first USOP group to embrace outpatient spine surgery.

Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) -another large USOP practice in Mississippi-has long been a leader in this space. MSMOC's ASC volume for spine surgery has remained steady, ticking up slightly from 62% to 63% over the last two years because it was already mature in its ASC strategy.

Taken together, MSMOC and BOS represent two sides of the same success story: one group already operating at a high outpatient volume, and another rapidly advancing toward it-with both driven by physician leadership and supported by USOP.

"USOP is a national leader in acquiring, developing, and optimizing ASCs," said JR Woodall, MD, PhD , board chair of USOP and a spine surgeon at MSMOC. "This is the optimization part. By applying deep analytics and sharing proven approaches across the platform, we're helping practices like Bienville improve outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the patient experience. Their progress reflects the power of what happens when physicians are supported, not steered."

Why ASC Growth Benefits Everyone

Outpatient spine surgery offers significant advantages across the board:



For patients , it means a more comfortable experience, quicker recovery, and reduced risk of hospital-related complications.

For payors and the healthcare system , ASCs are 45–60% more cost-effective than hospitals-translating into billions of dollars in potential savings. For surgeons and practices , outpatient settings offer more autonomy, efficiency, and control over the surgical environment.

"Spine care has evolved dramatically," said Joseph Cox, MD , a spine surgeon at Bienville. "Thanks to minimally invasive techniques, enhanced pain control, and smarter post-op protocols, we can now perform complex procedures safely and effectively in the outpatient setting. Patients get home the same day, and outcomes are excellent. We're proud to bring that level of care to more people along the Gulf Coast."

Physician-Led, Patient-Focused

The ASC shift isn't being driven by corporate interests-it's being led by doctors who know their patients and want to deliver the best possible outcomes. What USOP provides is the structure, support, and strategic insight to make those efforts sustainable and scalable.

Bienville's 15-point ASC growth in two years is a testament to what's possible when doctors are in control and equipped with the right tools.

"This is exactly the kind of physician-led innovation USOP was built to support," said Steve Holtzclaw, MD, MBA , CEO at USOP. "We're not here to mandate-we're here to amplify. And when we see practices like Bienville move this quickly and effectively, it's proof that our model is working."

The Future Is Outpatient-and It's Already Here

At USOP, we're proud to support both the rising stars and the pioneers.

Together, Bienville and Mississippi Sports Medicine are setting the pace not just for Mississippi, but for the entire country. And as outpatient care continues to evolve, we'll keep helping our practices lead the way-with data, with strategy, and with a steadfast commitment to what's best for patients.

This is what optimization looks like. And this is why Bienville-and USOP-are just getting started.

