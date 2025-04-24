MAX Surgical Specialty Management Secures $77 Million Senior Credit Facility To Accelerate Growth In The Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management ("MAX" or the "Company"), the premier surgeon-led provider of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS), announced today that it has closed on a $77 million senior credit facility provided by Freeport Financial Partners, LLC ("Freeport"). The financing will support the next phase of the company's strategic growth, with a focus on forming new partnerships with leading OMS practices across the Northeast.

"Staying close to the communities we serve is at the heart of our partnership strategy," said Mark Censoprano, Co-CEO of MAX. "This capital allows us to expand strategically throughout the region, building relationships where they matter most. Each new partnership reinforces our position as the premier OMS support platform in the Northeast."

In conjunction with the financing, MAX has partnered with Rothman and Kim Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery ("RKOMS"), a leading provider in the Philadelphia market with a second location in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. For over 25 years, Marc Rothman, DMD, M. David Kim, DMD, and their team have delivered exceptional patient care throughout the region. RKOMS marks MAX's second partnership in Pennsylvania.

The RKOMS partnership follows the recent addition of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield to MAX's network. Under the leadership of Ronen Gold, DDS, the practice has established a strong reputation in Westfield, New Jersey, for clinical excellence and a patient-first approach. This collaboration further strengthens MAX's growing network and solidifies its leadership position throughout New Jersey.

"MAX is assembling a network of elite oral and maxillofacial surgeons who share a vision of advancing excellence in patient care," said Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, Founder and Co-CEO of MAX. "Drs. Rothman, Kim and Gold have spent decades building outstanding reputations in their markets. With MAX's operational support and access to capital, they are now positioned to grow even further and continue leading innovation in the specialty."

Since January 2024, MAX has added 14 practice locations and 17 surgeons to its network across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Connecticut. The company's total headcount has nearly doubled to over 300 in the last 15 months, driven by rapid expansion into new markets and investments in clinical and operational talent.

"This investment in MAX reflects deep confidence in the platform's outstanding performance, disciplined execution and leadership team," said Matt Gerdes, Managing Director of Freeport Financial Partners. "MAX's strong fundamentals and long-term value creation potential presented a compelling opportunity."

MAX's concentrated network of OMS practices in the Northeast offers strategic advantages in regional insights, established relationships and contracting leverage.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Established in September 2022 as the Northeast region's premier oral and maxillofacial surgery platform, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a surgeon-led management services organization developed with clinical and surgeon autonomy at its core. Today, MAX supports surgeons across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Connecticut, enabling practices to channel resources, skills and knowledge within the oral surgery specialty, leading industry advancements and delivering the highest standard of patient care. Surgeons have access to a curated network that allows them to collaborate with and work alongside a diverse pool of highly skilled peers who are leaders in their specialty. MAX safeguards surgeons' independence while offering robust support systems, access to advanced technology and opportunities for financial growth.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital , RF Investment Partners and Kian Capital. Visit max-ssm for more information.

About MedEquity Capital

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a health care private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable health care services businesses, most often in the lower-middle market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at

About RF Investment Partners

RF Investment Partners ("RF"), a relationship-first, lower-middle-market private capital firm, provides innovative and flexible capital primarily for family- and founder-owned businesses. We structure each investment to align our shared goals and interests with each company's management team, while providing less dilutive capital. RF brings operational and deep sector-based expertise to support our portfolio companies across the healthcare services, software, and business services sectors. RF manages approximately $700 million and has the capabilities to provide equity and debt capital to support strategic initiatives such as acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. To learn more, please visit

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for five consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: services, value-added distribution, consumer and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner-operated businesses. To learn more, visit

About Freeport Financial

Freeport has the industry expertise, product knowledge and flexibility to serve the financing needs of private equity investors and the management teams with whom they invest. Freeport's principals have invested together since 2005 and have provided $10 billion in loan commitments to more than 600 companies. Freeport became part of Moelis Asset Management LP in 2012 and is committed to providing highly competitive financing solutions to lower-middle-market companies. To learn more, visit

SOURCE MAX Surgical Specialty Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED