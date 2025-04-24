Comerica Bank Promotes Matt Marchbanks To Fort Worth Market President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Market President, Marchbanks will manage business and community development efforts, including acquiring and strengthening relationships in Tarrant County. He will also oversee Middle Market & Business Banking relationship teams in this footprint, reporting to Brian Enzler, Director, Middle Market and Business Banking for North Texas.

"Matt has played an integral role in establishing our commercial banking operations in the Fort Worth Market," said Enzler. "Under his leadership, I am confident that our team will continue to build long-term relationships and expand our portfolio while helping new and prospective customers meet their banking needs."

Marchbanks began his financial services career 25 years ago after completing the Comerica Commercial Banking Development Program. Throughout his tenure, he has held various leadership roles with increasing responsibility, most recently leading commercial banking for the Dallas-Fort Worth West and South Florida regions. Marchbanks also served as a North Texas relationship manager for nine years.

A longtime Tarrant County resident, Marchbanks, earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of Southern Methodist University's Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. Marchbanks also has completed multiple professional development programs, including Leadership Fort Worth, and has been actively involved in the community and held various local board positions.

