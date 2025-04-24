Inventhelp Inventor Develops Novelty Product For Sports Fans (PBT-4128)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way for sports fans to cheer on their team when playing defense," said an inventor, from Yarnell, Ariz., "so I invented the SACK' IM. My design shows allegiance, and it could garner a great deal of attention."

The invention provides a new way to root for a team on defense. In doing so, it helps support a favorite team. As a result, it could inspire the team to get a sack, tackle, interception, etc. It also would provide added fun and entertainment for sports fans. The invention features a cost effective, novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in various colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4128, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

