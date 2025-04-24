Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry And Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring 48 Market Players
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|355
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient) Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share Home Care Dominates the Market Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025
COMPETITION
- Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast Coloplast Expands SenSura Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products Brava Protective Seal
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics Annual Growth Rate of Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026 Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion Select Ostomy Care Innovations Alfred SmartBag Ostoform Seal SphinX StomaLife Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES) Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP) SenSura Mio Concave System Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase Products' Sales Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products Market Restraints Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
