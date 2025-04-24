Sharing Economy Industry To Grow By US$1 Trillion Reaching US$1.4 Trillion By 2030 - Expansion Of Collaborative Consumption Models Drives Adoption In Various Sectors

Additionally, changing consumer behavior, especially among younger generations, favors access over ownership and values experiences over material possessions. This shift is further supported by a growing environmental consciousness, with many consumers choosing sharing services as a way to reduce their ecological footprint. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the sharing economy, highlighting its significant and lasting impact on global economic and social landscapes.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Sharing Economy market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Sharing Transportation, Sharing Accommodation, Sharing Finance, Other Types); End-Use (Individual End-Use, Business End-Use).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Sharing Transportation segment, which is expected to reach US$574.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.3%. The Sharing Accommodation segment is also set to grow at 25.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $98 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.7% CAGR to reach $374.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Sharing Economy Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Airbnb, Inc., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Booking Holdings, Inc., Comuto SA (BlaBlaCar), EatWith and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 51 companies featured in this Sharing Economy market report include:



Airbnb, Inc.

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Comuto SA (BlaBlaCar)

EatWith

Gaviti Akyl LTD

HomeShare Online, Inc.

LimeBike (Neutron Holdings Inc.)

Lyft Inc

movmi Shared Transportation Services, Inc.

Spacious Ltd (HubbleHQ)

Spotahome Ltd

Stashbee Limited

Uber Technologies, Inc. Zipcar, Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

