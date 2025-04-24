Suite Home Celebrates WBE Recertification, Reaffirming Commitment To Excellence And Diversity In Corporate Housing

Jennifer Breen, Founder and President of Suite Home

Woman-owned and WBENC-certified, Suite Home continues to deliver trusted corporate housing solutions nationwide.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suite Home Corporate Housing, a leader in corporate housing solutions, is proud to announce its recertification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC ), the most widely recognized and respected certification for women-owned businesses in the United States.

This prestigious recertification reaffirms Suite Home Corporate Housing's ongoing commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence in the corporate housing industry. As a woman-owned and operated business, Suite Home continues to provide fully furnished, flexible housing options for corporate travelers, individuals in transition, and relocation professionals - all with a personalized, client-first approach.

The WBENC Certification process has confirmed that Suite Home is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

With an extensive presence nationwide, Suite Home partners with HR teams, real estate professionals, and relocation services to meet the evolving needs of modern mobility and short-term living. From high-touch guest experiences to streamlined booking processes, the company remains a trusted provider in the corporate housing space.

The WBE recertification strengthens Suite Home's position as a reliable partner for companies seeking supplier diversity and for clients seeking high-quality, fully furnished accommodations backed by unmatched customer care.

About Suite Home Corporate Housing

Founded in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms. The apartments are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home team strives to provide guests a "make home wherever you are" experience, and are expertly trained to accommodate large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.

Suite Home is a Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE) and a CCHP-Certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA ). The firm is a past Board member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Suite Home won the CHPA“Company of the Year” in 2025, 2022 and 2017 and“Best Philanthropic Program” awards and is recognized annually by multiple global mobility companies for outstanding customer service. Many of Suite Home's team members hold professional designations including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS).

