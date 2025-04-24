Palisades Therapeutics Unveils Breakthrough Multi-Mechanistic Data For PT150 And PT157 In Resistant Cancers

Pop Test/Palisades Therapeutics

Key Differentiators: PT150 and PT157 vs. Relacorilant

Compelling Preclinical Data Across Multiple Cancers

Dual AR/GR Antagonism, Metabolic Reprogramming, and Lysosomal Bypass Position PT150 and PT157 as Best-in-Class Oncology Candidates

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pop Test Oncology LLC dba Palisades Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today released compelling preclinical data for clinical-stage PT150 and its early-stage dimer PT157, demonstrating their superiority over existing glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonists like RelacorilantTM.These findings position PT150 and PT157 as transformative therapies for taxane-resistant and AR/GR-driven cancers, including pancreatic, ovarian, liver, prostate, and colorectal malignancies.Breakthrough Mechanistic Insights.Dual AR/GR Targeting: Disrupts survival pathways in AR+/GR+ tumors (~30% of pancreatic, ovarian, and prostate cancers)..Epigenetic Modulation: Reverses PARP resistance (H2AFV↑) induces synthetic lethality in ARID1A-mutant tumors (SMARCA4↓)..Metabolic & Stromal Targeting: ACADL↓ disrupts fatty acid oxidation; ACTA2↓ reduces fibrosis for improved drug delivery..Lysosomal Resistance Bypass: RAB9A↓ prevents taxane sequestration, enhancing chemotherapy efficacy..ZTXPREDICT Platform Validation: Rapid 5-day in vivo testing identifies responders/non-responders, with high prediction of patient treatment outcome, accelerating preclinical-to-clinical translation.Strategic Next Steps.Global Partnerships: Leverage data for potential collaborations with leading companies such as Pfizer, Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Astellas.Why This Matters: PT150 and PT157's multi-target approach offers hope for durable remissions in resistant pancreatic, ovarian, liver, and prostate cancers.About Palisades TherapeuticsPalisades Therapeutics is a lean, innovation-driven biotech leveraging a global network of 75+ experts to accelerate transformative oncology therapies. Learn more atDisclaimer:RelacorilantTM is a trademark and drug owned by Corcept Therapeutics. Palisades Therapeutics and its affiliates have no relationship, affiliation, or endorsement from Corcept Therapeutics. Any comparative data regarding RelacorilantTM referenced in this press release, prepared through Perplexity. ai were determined through publicly available publications and are not based on direct collaboration or proprietary information from Corcept Therapeutics.Forward-looking statements: This release contains projections based on preclinical data. Clinical outcomes may differ.#Pfizer, #Gilead, #BMS, #Astellas, #Oncology, #CancerResearch

