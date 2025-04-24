Social Links Marked As OSINT Industry Leader In 2025 Frost & Sullivan Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Social Links , a leading global provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, has been named an industry leader in the newly published 2025 Frost RadarTM : Open-Source Intelligence Solutions report by Frost & Sullivan. The recognition highlights the company's exceptional achievements in both innovation and growth, reinforcing its position as one of the foremost players in the OSINT market.According to Frost & Sullivan' report, OSINT platforms are part of the rapidly expanding digital intelligence market, which will reach $170.1 billion by 2030, driven by growing demand for advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, and threat detection - reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. In line with these industry trends, Social Links earned top marks in the Innovation pillar for its comprehensive and scalable OSINT platform - built to support a wide range of investigative scenarios. The company offers tailored deployment options, including:. SL Crimewall – a comprehensive OSINT investigation platform that streamlines the entire investigative process. It enables users to extract data from over 500 open sources and offers intuitive visualization and analysis tools for fast, actionable insights.. SL API – a flexible toolkit for direct integration of social media, blockchain, messenger, and Dark Web data into in-house platforms via API, supporting customized analytical workflows.. SL Private Platform – an on-premise solution built for government and law enforcement use. It connects securely with internal systems, allowing for confidential, end-to-end investigations using external open data combined with internal intelligence - all within the organization's controlled environment.. SL Professional – OSINT add-on for Maltego platform for conducting in-depth investigations across blockchain networks, messengers and Dark Web environments through a single, integrated interface.“Social Links' continued success as a market leader is driven by its customer-focused approach to product development, ensuring that its solutions align with evolving needs. Despite economic challenges, the company sustained revenue growth due to the rising demand for advanced investigative tools amid increasing cybercrime. With flexible deployment options, the company's OSINT platform integrates seamlessly into existing workflows with minimal disruption.” - Frost & Sullivan Report.The platform delivers advanced capabilities including data aggregation from multiple sources, network and sentiment analysis, blockchain tracking and dark web visibility - enabling investigators to uncover actionable insights quickly and at scale. Social Links was also recognized for its consistent revenue growth, expanding global client base and openness to strategic collaborations that have further strengthened its investigative reach across surface, deep and dark web environments.“Being named a Frost & Sullivan OSINT leader for the second time is a meaningful milestone - and a reflection of the 15 years we've invested in building reliable, high-impact technologies,” said Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links.“As the role of open data continues to grow, we're focused on making its practical value more accessible - expanding our capabilities to support a wider range of users, tasks, industries and organizations.”About Frost RadarFrost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting firm specializing in identifying companies with strong innovation and growth potential. Each year, its proprietary Frost RadarTM benchmarking evaluates hundreds of vendors across key industries. In the OSINT space, only the top 18 platforms are selected for final assessment, based on their ability to meet evolving customer priorities and shape the future of digital investigations.About Social Links:Social Links is a global provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, recognized as an industry leader by Frost & Sullivan. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has an office in the Netherlands. Social Links brings together data from over 500 open sources covering social media, messengers, blockchains, and the Dark Web, enabling users to visualize and analyze a comprehensive informational picture and streamline investigations. Its solutions support essential processes across various sectors including law enforcement, national security, cybersecurity, due diligence, banking, and more. Companies from the S&P 500 and public organizations in over 80 countries rely on Social Links products every day.

