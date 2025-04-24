Data & Security At Accusourcehr

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In April 2024, a major employment screening company suffered a cyberattack that exposed the personal data of more than 3.3 million people. Information like Social Security numbers, government IDs, and financial details was compromised, highlighting just how serious data threats have become.At AccuSourceHRTM Workforce Solutions, we don't wait for threats to happen. We take a proactive approach to protect our clients' data, making ongoing, significant investments in security systems, infrastructure, and processes to keep our clients' data safe.Here is How AccuSourceHR Protects Our Clients' Data:Secure Storage and Data ProtectionData is stored in private, secure cloud environments with strong layers of protection:.Firewalls to block unauthorized access.Real-time systems that detect and respond to threats.Encryption to protect all data, whether it's stored or in transitAlways-On MonitoringWe monitor our systems around the clock to quickly detect and stop suspicious activity. Our teams use advanced tools and security insights to stay ahead of evolving threats.A Company-Wide Commitment to SecuritySecurity is built into everything we do, from our technology to our team:.Mandatory training for all employees.Secure development practices are built into every product release.Regular testing by independent experts to check for vulnerabilities.Strong internal controls like password protection and two-factor authenticationVerified by Independent AuditsWe meet the standards of SOC 2 Type I-an independent audit that confirms our controls and practices meet strict data security and privacy requirements.Reliable, Resilient InfrastructureOur cloud systems are designed to stay up and running, even if something unexpected happens:.Built for 99.9% uptime.Regular testing of recovery plans to ensure fast restoration if needed.Prepared to quickly restore access and data in case of disruptionSecurity Requires Ongoing InvestmentKeeping our clients' data safe isn't a one-time effort. It takes continuous attention, expertise, and investment. At AccuSourceHR, we're committed to making those investments, so clients don't have to worry about what's happening behind the scenes.These aren't just protective measures-they're business-critical commitments that reduce risk and protect our clients' operations.About AccuSourceHRAccuSourceHRTM is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization's human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehrFor more information on WageSource Verification or additional AccuSourceHR employment screening services, please contact AccuSourceHR at ....

