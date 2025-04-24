Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Making 'Uncomfortable Films' That Question Absence Of Humanity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS): In the aftermath of the heartbreaking Pahalgam terror attack, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share a poignant message, reflecting on the profound human cost of communal violence.

In his post, he shared that his films are often“uncomfortable” by design, as they aim to raise crucial questions about the growing absence of humanity and compassion in society. Vivek shared a deeply moving reflection on the broader human and emotional impact of religious fundamentalism. Known for his bold cinematic narratives like 'The Kashmir Files,' Agnihotri took to Instagram to express his grief and raise vital questions about the cost of communal hatred.

He wrote,“Communal violence leaves behind more than bodies-it leaves a void. Homes turned to ashes, lives torn apart, families never whole again. The pain isn't just physical; it's a slow, aching grief. A mother searching for her son. A man whose hands once prayed, now shaking with rage. This is the human cost of religious fundamentalism where belief becomes a weapon, and difference becomes a death sentence.”

“The antidote to fundamentalism is not silence or denial. It is awareness. I use my art to create awareness. Art that does not flinch from truth. My films are not just stories-they are spaces where absence speaks louder than presence. The absence of mercy, of reason, of simple humanity. I create from that absence. Not to shock, but to remind. To hold up a mirror to what we've lost. These are not comfortable films. They are not meant to be. They raise questions we'd rather avoid: What are we becoming? How many more lives before we see the pattern?

“My cinema is protest. It is mourning. It is memory. Because only when we face the darkness can we begin to push against it. Only when we name what's missing compassion, co-existence can we begin to restore,” Vivek added.

On Wednesday, while responding to the recent tragedy, Vivek Agnihotri remarked that the apparent calm in Kashmir was nothing more than a“strategic silence” rather than genuine peace.

On April 22, a devastating terrorist assault in Pahalgam resulted in the loss of around 28 lives, most of them tourists. In a merciless and unprovoked act of violence, these innocent people were targeted and killed, sending shockwaves across the nation and plunging the country into deep grief and sorrow.