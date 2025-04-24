HBMSU's Board Of Trustees Discusses Latest Updates In Implementing Strategic Growth Plans And Transformational Projects

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) held its third board meeting for the academic year of 2024-2025, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in the presence of their excellencies and other board members.

During the meeting, the council discussed the progress of the HBMSU's 2024-2026 strategic plan, implementation of previous resolutions, and new changes coming into effect on the academic and administrative fronts. The Board also reviewed important updates regarding the University's new transformational projects, including their implementation model and roadmap, designed to position the University as a leader and enhance its competitiveness both locally and globally. Lastly, the Board discussed the preparations for the 15cohort's graduation ceremony, in accordance with the expectations of guests and graduates.

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer underscored the Board's commitment to advancing specialised academic and research programs and nurturing a culture of innovation within the educational ecosystem, in line with the University's standing as a leading educational institution in smart learning and innovation. His Excellency further highlighted the importance of reinforcing HBMSU's exposure to modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), as it forms the foundation of the University's transition towards digital transformation. The significance of investing in AI and enhancing learners' abilities and skills to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the field-which are expected to have a profound impact on all sectors in the years to come-was also acknowledged by the Board.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, reiterated these points and highlighted HBMSU's commitment to adopting innovative educational approaches designed to aid learners in meeting the demands of the labour market. His Excellency underlined that the University takes proactive steps to empower and equip graduates