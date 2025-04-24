Adeeb Y. Al Aama Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Engineer Adeeb Y. Al Aama as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ITFC, effective April 20, 2025.

The appointment was approved by the ITFC Board of Directors, following the recommendation of H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the ITFC Board and President of the IsDB Group.

Upon his appointment, Eng. Al Aama stated:“It is a great honor to assume leadership of ITFC as we embark on the next chapter of our growth journey. Building on the solid foundations laid over the years, I am committed to advancing ITFC's mission of empowering our member countries through innovative trade financing and development solutions. Together with the dedication of our talented team and the steadfast support of our partners, I am confident that we will drive greater impact, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth across our member countries.”

Eng. Al Aama brings over three decades of leadership experience spanning international organizations, multinational corporations and government institutions. He has extensive experience in international trade, energy markets, strategic planning, and economics among others. His distinguished career includes serving as Saudi Arabia's Governor for OPEC and Deputy Minister of Energy for Kingdom Affairs in OPEC and Global Oil Markets, where he played a pivotal role in shaping energy policies and strengthening economic cooperation.

Throughout his distinguished career, he has advised three Saudi Energy Ministers and held executive roles at Saudi Aramco and Saudi Petroleum Overseas Ltd., driving international trade partnerships and strategic initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries through facilitating intra-trade and international trade by providing trade finance and enhancing the trade capabilities of OIC member countries. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.