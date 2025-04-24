Eritrea: Dental Equipment Support To Denden Hospital
Denden Hospital for war-disabled veterans, located in Denden Camp, Asmara, has received a donation of dental equipment. The support was provided by German partners of the National Association of Eritrean War-Disabled Veterans.
Mr. Rezene Mebrahtu, a physiotherapy expert, indicated that the donated equipment includes an X-ray machine, dental cleaning tools, and other related items.
Mr. Sirak Gebremeskel, Head of the Hospital, noted that as a result of sustained support from the Government, the hospital has been delivering commendable treatment services to war-disabled veterans. He added that the newly received equipment will significantly enhance healthcare provision at the facility.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
