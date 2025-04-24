BSF Jawan Detained By Pakistan Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Border In Punjab Talks For Release On

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidently crossed the International Border in Punjab, officials said on Thursday. Talks for his release between the two forces to secure his release are underway, an ANI report said.

Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, the report said.

The jawan was in uniform and was carrying his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

He was accompanying farmers near Gate No. 208/1, a known entry point to fields located between the border fence and the Zero Line, The Sunday Guardian reported.

Flag meeting for Constable's safe return underway

A flag meeting between the two forces is currently underway to secure Singh's release, officials told ANI.

“The BSF routinely returns Pakistani nationals who stray across the border after following due procedures,” a senior BSF official told The Sunday Guardian.“In this matter too, the established process is being followed, and we are hopeful that the Rangers will return our jawan soon.”

While such incidents are common and have happened in the past, it has gained seriousness in the backdrop of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians , mostly tourists.

Such inadvertent crossings by troops or civilians are usually resolved through establish military protocols and detainees are repatriated after procedural flag meetings.

Encounter in Udhampur

Earlier in the day, an Army jawan, Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, died in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch . The operation is underway to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region, a PTI report said.

The search operations started on April 15 following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on April 14. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)