Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Co-Founder, Tastes ₹20 Vada Pav In Mumbai: 'First Time In Life'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu took to social media on Thursday to share that he had eaten a vada pav for the first time in his life.

Vembu whose net worth according to Forbes is $5.8 billion, who said he enjoyed the ₹20 snack in Mumbai, wondered why he had not tried it earlier.

Sharing a picture clicked at the eatery on X, Vembu wrote,“Enjoying vada pav in Mumbai. First time in life. How did I miss it all this while?”

Previous incidents:

Earlier, several other billionaires – including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Paytm 's Vijay Shekhar Sharma – during their visit to Mumbai were spotted enjoying vada pavs.

When Tim Cook was in India to launch Apple Store BKC and Apple Store Saket, he was seen enjoying vada pao with actor Madhuri Dixit in an iconic vegetarian restaurant located in South Mumbai's Tardeo. He visited the eatery a day before the official opening of the BKC store.

Following this, Cook tweeted,“Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav - it was delicious!”

Nearly a week after Madhuri Dixit's visit with Cook at Swati Snacks, her husband Dr Shriram Nene took Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to the eatery.

Dr Nene tweeted with a photo featuring Sharma and two others, saying,“Our vada pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience.”

Considered as“Indian burger,” vada pav is quite popular and is a cultural staple in the region. It consists of a spicy potato fritter, or vada, encased in a golden, crispy gram flour coating.

Generally it nestled inside butter-toasted bread roll known as pav, flavoured with a fiery garlic chutney, cool green chutney, and a tangy tamarind spread. Also, a deep-fried green chili on the side is presented with it while consuming.